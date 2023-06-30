DESIGN ARC INTERIORS – “REFORM WORK CULTURE THROUGH REALITY”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Arc Interiors has undergone a transformative journey, evolving from a deep understanding of the conventional work culture context to a firmly grounded design ideology aimed at breaking the stereotypes of regular work environments. Their team consists of highly skilled and exceptionally creative interior designers and architects, supported by an efficient project management team that turns clients' aspirations into tangible realities. They specialize in commercial interiors design and turnkey interior projects, offering comprehensive services backed by a fully equipped project execution team.
Their team's collective desire is to "develop and reform," constantly pushing the boundaries of design. They approach each project with precision and clarity, delivering a creative and innovative design aesthetic that sets us apart from typical commercial spaces. The substantial growth and success stem from Their profound understanding of clients, objectives, and their values. With a diverse portfolio spanning projects of varying scales, each one showcases the key strengths: unwavering commitment to quality, exquisite craftsmanship, and meticulous attention to detail.
They firmly believe that their team is the cornerstone of their success. In Bangalore, a city known for its talented interior designers, Design Arc has carved their own niche through a distinctive styles and design language. With over 12 years of experience in the field of interior design, we have successfully completed projects encompassing a floor area of over 2 million square feet. The ability to execute a diverse range of projects sets them apart as leading office interior designers in Bangalore.
SERVICES
Interior Planning and Design
Their design team excels in crafting creative and innovative design solutions that revolutionize spaces through unique spatial planning and thoughtful designs, meticulously tailored to meet the needs and desires of the users.
Turnkey interior contracting
Through their distinctive approach to create, execute, and deliver exceptional spaces, They provide a vibrant experience of excellence in high-performance environments.
Building services engineering
Their services team is highly skilled and experienced in the field of building services and engineering, enabling them to seamlessly integrate design and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) aspects. This expertise ensures an ideal synergy between design and technical systems.
Procurement &Construction
With a wealth of expertise and experience in project estimation and quality management, The team is proficient in delivering premium standards that meet client requirements and ensure timely project completion.
Project Management
The team comprises of highly skilled and efficient project managers and site supervisors who excel at delivering spaces for renowned brand names within specified timelines. Unlike many interior design companies in Bangalore, Design Arc has evolved and developed a reputation by creating a distinct signature design style.
DESIGN APPROACH
At the heart, their philosophy is to create exceptional office interiors, bringing your vision to life. We guarantee optimal cost efficiency and leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver premium quality projects within budget. Our unwavering commitment to detail, meticulous space planning, and seamless project handover ensure an unparalleled experience. They collaborate closely with their clients to develop the design brief, and a comprehensive design process encompasses space planning, in-depth analysis of user interactions, extensive research on the brand or company, and a deep understanding of the people and their work processes.
Move management and handover.
Design Arc offer’s seamless relocation services to new premises, ensuring that projects are delivered with the utmost quality. Their commitment to client satisfaction, fulfilling their specific requirements, forms the core of our success. The primary focus is on delivering exceptional office interiors, and we take pride in carving out a distinct niche in the realm of commercial office design through our unique design approach and with one of the finest "build teams" in India, they take full responsibility for project execution management. The commitment to delivering the best-in-class service ensures projects are completed on time and within budget.
Office interior designers in Bangalore