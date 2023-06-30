Meal Replacement Market to Reach $ 18.61 Billion by 2030, Rising Health Awareness and Convenient Nutrition Drive Growth

Reports And Data

meal replacement market size was USD 11.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Meal Replacement Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue its upward trajectory during the forecast period. In 2021, the market size reached USD 11.86 billion, and it is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% in terms of revenue. Several factors contribute to the growth of this market.

Firstly, there has been a noticeable increase in the prevalence of diabetes and obesity worldwide. As people become more health-conscious and seek ways to manage their weight and improve their overall well-being, meal replacement options have gained popularity. These products offer a balanced combination of calories, proteins, fats, and other essential nutrients, making them an appealing choice for individuals looking for convenient and portion-controlled food options.

Moreover, changing consumer lifestyles have played a significant role in driving the demand for meal replacement products. With busy schedules and time constraints, many people find it challenging to prepare and consume traditional meals. Meal replacement foods, such as drinks, bars, powders, and soups, provide a quick and easy alternative that requires minimal cooking time. This convenience factor has contributed to the growth of the market.

Top Leading Players in Meal Replacement Market:

Abbott Laboratories, Kellogg Company, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Unilever PLC, Amway Corp., Nestlé S.A, Huel Inc., Glanbia PLC, General Mills, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises, and Usana Health Sciences, Inc.

Meal Replacement Market: Notable Innovation:

One significant innovation in the market is the development of personalized meal replacement solutions. Companies are leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence to create customized meal replacement options tailored to individual needs and preferences. These personalized solutions take into account factors such as dietary restrictions, fitness goals, and nutritional requirements, providing consumers with a more personalized and targeted approach to meal replacement.

Another notable innovation is the inclusion of functional ingredients in meal replacement products. Manufacturers are incorporating ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and adaptogens to enhance the health benefits of these products. Functional meal replacements aim to not only provide essential nutrients but also support specific health concerns, such as gut health, immune support, cognitive function, and energy levels.

Plant-based meal replacements have also gained significant attention and innovation in the market. With the growing demand for vegetarian, vegan, and sustainable food options, companies are introducing plant-based meal replacement alternatives. These products are formulated using plant proteins, such as pea, soy, and rice, to provide a complete amino acid profile. Plant-based meal replacements offer a more environmentally friendly and ethical choice for consumers.

In terms of product formats, innovative meal replacement solutions have expanded beyond traditional drinks and bars. Manufacturers have introduced ready-to-eat meals, soups, smoothie mixes, and even meal replacement cookies and brownies. These diverse product formats cater to different consumer preferences and provide more options for incorporating meal replacements into daily routines.

Furthermore, advancements in packaging technology have led to improved convenience and extended shelf life for meal replacement products. Packaging solutions that ensure product freshness, portability, and ease of use have become increasingly prevalent. Single-serve packets, resealable containers, and eco-friendly packaging options are among the innovations in this area.

Meal Replacement Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Outlook-

• Powder

• Ready-to-Drink

• Protein Bars

• Others

By Application Outlook-

• Weight Gain

• Weight Loss

• Physical Fitness

• Wound Healing

• Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook-

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

