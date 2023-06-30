Cloud Gaming Market: Ready To Fly on high Growth Trends | Robust CAGR of 42.3% : Ubitus Inc., NVIDIA Corporation

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud gaming market was valued at US$ 178.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to surpass US$ 2,996.0 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 42.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028), Cloud gaming, also known as gaming on-demand or gaming as a service (GaaS), is a technology that allows users to play video games on various devices without the need for expensive gaming hardware. Instead, the games are hosted and processed on remote servers, with the gameplay streamed to the user's device over the internet. This eliminates the need for physical game discs or downloads, providing gamers with instant access to a wide range of games on multiple platforms.

According to market research, the cloud gaming market is being driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and the availability of 5G networks are enabling seamless streaming of high-quality games with minimal latency. This has significantly enhanced the gaming experience for users, attracting both casual and hardcore gamers. Secondly, the rising demand for cost-effective gaming solutions is fueling the adoption of cloud gaming services. By eliminating the need for expensive gaming consoles or PCs, cloud gaming offers a more affordable alternative, making gaming accessible to a broader audience. Additionally, advancements in cloud infrastructure, such as server capabilities and data centers, are ensuring smooth and uninterrupted gameplay, further boosting the market growth.

The Cloud Gaming market has experienced notable growth in recent years, fueled by several pivotal factors such as rising product demand, expanding customer base, and technological advancements. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Cloud Gaming market, encompassing its size, trends, drivers, constraints, competitive landscape, and future growth prospects. The market's expansion can be primarily attributed to the escalating demand for Cloud Gaming Product/Services across diverse end-use industries, including automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Furthermore, the market's growth is propelled by the adoption of advanced technologies and the continual development of innovative products.

The major players operating in the market include:

✧ Amazon Web Services Inc.

✧ Apple Inc.

✧ Electronic Arts Inc.

✧ Google Inc.

✧ Intel Corporation

✧ International Business Machines Corporation

✧ Microsoft Corporation

✧ NVIDIA Corporation

✧ Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

✧ Ubitus Inc.

These companies are focusing on new product development, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain their position in the market.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Type:

◘ File Streaming

◘ Video Streaming

Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Device:

◘ Smartphones

◘ Gaming Consoles

◘ PC

◘ Tablets

◘ Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

