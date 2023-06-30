Wattle Cafe Launches New Catering Team, Offering Scratch-Made Clean Food for Events in Jersey City and NYC
We are thrilled to introduce our new catering team and bring our scratch-made clean food to events throughout Jersey City and NYC. We look forward to providing delicious and nourishing meals for all.”JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wattle Cafe, a leading Australian-inspired clean food brand known for its use of clean whole ingredients, is excited to announce the launch of its new catering team at its 351 Marin Boulevard location. With the ability to cater small or large events within and around Jersey City and into NYC, Wattle Cafe is ready to bring its delicious scratch-made food to any occasion. For catering requests, please reach out to info@wattlecafe.com or visit our website at https://www.wattlecafe.com/.
— Ana Ivkosic, Founder and CEO, Wattle Cafe
Since its inception in 2017, Wattle Cafe has been committed to providing food made from simple whole ingredients. The company has successfully catered to large brands such as WeWork, Peleton, local schools, and Goldman Sachs, earning a reputation for its high-quality and flavorful offerings. Now, with the launch of its new catering team, Wattle Cafe is expanding its reach to serve even more customers in Jersey City and beyond.
According to Ana Ivkosic, CEO/Founder of Wattle Cafe, "We are thrilled to introduce our new catering team and bring our scratch-made clean food to events throughout Jersey City and NYC. Our commitment to using only clean whole ingredients sets us apart, and we look forward to providing delicious and nourishing meals for all types of gatherings."
Looking ahead, Wattle Cafe plans to continue expanding its catering services and Ecommerce platform, making it even easier for customers to enjoy its clean food offerings. With the launch of the new catering team, Wattle Cafe aims to become the go-to choice for those seeking high-quality, clean food options for their events.
For more information about Wattle Cafe and its catering services, please visit https://www.wattlecafe.com/. Discover the flavorful world of Australian-inspired clean food and experience the difference of Wattle Cafe's scratch-made dishes.
About Wattle Cafe:
Wattle Cafe is an Australian inspired clean food brand based in Jersey City, New Jersey. With a commitment to using clean whole ingredients, Wattle Cafe provides delicious and nourishing meals for individuals and events. Since 2017, Wattle Cafe has catered to large brands and continues to expand its reach through its new catering team and Ecommerce platform. For more information, visit https://www.wattlecafe.com/.
Claudia Filipa
Wattle Cafe
+1 917-822-7252
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok