Brielle Gurr of Spring Seed Wellness to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the challenging times we live in most of us have become highly anxious and stressed. Although it’s completely natural to go through these emotions, staying stuck in our misery can impact us both physically and mentally. Almost like we are carrying around an unbearably heavy weight on our shoulders that impedes us from experiencing any real happiness. Dwelling on the negative can lead to mental health problems. The fact is we all carry around past trauma and unprocessed emotions to some degree but when we don’t process these emotions or heal from them did you know they get trapped in our bodies? They live in our cells, our muscles, and our nervous system and when we don’t process them, the energy gets stuck in our body creating imbalances so our bodies can’t heal itself and function properly. Pills and medication temporarily take away the pain but they don’t get to the root cause of our issues not to mention the detrimental side effects. The great news is there is a holistic approach to healing that can set us free from all this emotional baggage so our bodies can heal more effectively and we can look forward to a bright, joyful future.

Brielle Gurr is a top-notch practitioner certified in The Emotion Code, working towards certification in The Body Code, and owner of Spring Seed Wellness.

“Everything is energy including our emotions and each part of our body has an energetic field. The reason the Emotion code is such a miraculous, powerful, life changing energy healing technique is that it removes the energy of trapped negative emotions like anger, fear, depression, and shame, that have been lodged in our bodies that can date back to our childhood and even earlier. Through the Emotion code, I help you to connect to your subconscious mind, find and release the root cause of the problem, and free you from these trapped emotions. This can alleviate chronic pain and bring profound healing to your mind, body, heart and spirit.”

Brielle says that healing from our old wounds is critical to healthy living because left to fester in our bodies, we begin to feel resentment, anger, and disconnected to our loved ones and people in general. As evidence has suggested, when we continue to suppress our feelings over time our negative emotions can lead to disease, chronic illness, and mental health conditions. On the other hand, when we begin to heal, we can live with gratitude, joy, self-love, and be aligned with our authentic selves, which are all key to greater happiness and fulfillment.

“With the Emotion code we alleviate the pressure on our energy system so our bodies will function more optimally and be able to express its innate ability to heal itself. It’s completely transformative and incredibly enlightening. But, it's important to know that it doesn't change your memories or emotions. You will still feel the whole array of emotions on a daily basis, and any of your bad memories will still exist. However, you no longer feel those raw feelings of the negative emotions, but rather acquire self-acceptance and forgiveness. You will still remember how badly that experience hurt, but it will no longer hurt you the same way in present time, and will no longer cause other imbalances in the body.”

Brielle underwent her own struggles and dark times. Determined to keep her head above water, she tried counseling but it didn’t make her feel any better, in fact she felt more disconnected and out of balance than ever before. It was when she heard about Energy healing that she began furtively researching natural healing modalities that she instantly connected with the Emotion code. That was when she began aligning with her authentic being and gaining self -awareness and feeling remarkably uplifted. Over time she began to feel like a new person. Renewed, re-energized, ready to take on the world. In fact, she became so inspired that she realized becoming an emotion code practitioner was her true calling. Today, with her warm, approachable, down to earth practical style, she is helping many other individuals find their own path to most optimal health and wellness.

Beatrice Maria Centeno