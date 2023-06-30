Iveco Group reiterates its commitment with Shell to foster the decarbonisation of the road transport industry

/EIN News/ -- Iveco Group and Shell cooperate in the deployment of sustainable solutions and technologies to accelerate progress towards decarbonisation.

Turin, 30th June 2023. Iveco Group (MI: IVG) reconfirmed its pledge to accelerate the transition to zero-emission mobility, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year with Shell International Petroleum Company Limited (LON/NYSE:SHEL). Under the MoU, the two companies are collaborating on the joint development of low-carbon and highly efficient energy solutions.

Meeting in Turin, Italy, to discuss progress made since the signing, Gerrit Marx, CEO, Iveco Group, and Giorgio Delpiano, Senior Vice President Business Mobility at Shell, reaffirmed both companies’ commitment to their synergic cooperation. This calls for the exchange of business ideas and opportunities in the strategic areas of decarbonisation of the road transport sector, leveraging on mutual strengths and values.

Iveco Group is playing a key role in the supply of vehicles and related services, while Shell is building an infrastructure to help mobility customers switch to low- and zero-carbon energy. Since European and global fleets are pursuing ambitious decarbonisation targets and a stringent regulatory framework is being rolled out over the next decade, the two companies recognize the fundamental need to move quickly towards lower emission mobility, building on strong partnerships and joint commitments.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

