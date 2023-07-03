Theodore Agranat, Prominent Figure in Crypto Space, Joins ARC Advisory Team to Drive Innovation in Web3 and DeFi
Agranat, a renowned figure in the crypto space and founder of a firm focused on investing in and advising early-stage blockchain projects, brings extensive entrepreneurial experience and industry expertise to ARC.
A renowned figure in the crypto space and founder of a firm focused on investing in and advising early-stage blockchain projects is joining ARC's Advisory Team
The Reactor is a fantastic tool that empowers developers to create innovative decentralized applications. I am pleased to contribute my expertise and assist the talented team at ARC”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC, a groundbreaking technology company specializing in Web3 development and decentralized finance (DeFi), is excited to announce the addition of Theodore Agranat to its esteemed Advisory Team. Agranat, a renowned figure in the crypto space and founder of a firm focused on investing in and advising early-stage blockchain projects, brings extensive entrepreneurial experience and industry expertise to ARC.
— Theodore Agranat
ARC is at the forefront of reshaping decentralized finance and fostering a collaborative and secure Web3 community. Through its cutting-edge AI-powered Web3 IDE, known as the Reactor, and comprehensive suite of tools, ARC is revolutionizing the way developers build and access decentralized finance.
With a deep understanding of the transformative power of Web3 and blockchain technologies, Theodore Agranat has played a significant role in shaping the industry. His contributions have made a lasting impact on numerous ventures. Agranat's firsthand experience with the Reactor, ARC's innovative AI-powered Web3 IDE, showcases his recognition of ARC's innovative technology and its potential in the crypto space.
"The Reactor is a fantastic tool that empowers developers to create innovative decentralized applications. I am pleased to contribute my expertise and assist the talented team at ARC in shaping the future of the crypto space," said Theodore Agranat.
As the founder of Leadix, an industry-leading web-based lead generation and tracking platform, Agranat has set new standards in customer conversion and retention. His tenure as the CEO of Ceonex, a web consulting and development agency, and his role as the founder of Quantemo, a pioneering scientific approach to measuring user responses on websites, further demonstrate his visionary leadership in digital business strategies.
"We are delighted to welcome Theodore Agranat to our Advisory Team. His wealth of experience and deep understanding of various industries make him a valuable addition to ARC," said TJ Dunham, CEO of ARC. "We are confident that his contributions will be instrumental in shaping the future of Web3 and decentralized finance."
The addition of Theodore Agranat to ARC's Advisory Team marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to revolutionize Web3 and make decentralized finance more accessible. The collaboration between ARC and Agranat, a distinguished figure in the crypto space, holds great promise for the future of decentralized technologies and the empowerment of developers in the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape.
Robinson Hernandez
ARC
robbo@arc.market