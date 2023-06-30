Underground Australian Rapper Bently Boy releases new song featuring NLE Choppa.
The underground Iraq-born, Australian-raised artist collaborated with the acclaimed artist NLE Choppa on the song “Alexander McQueen” released today.
The song described as an eclectic combination of ‘chill’ beats paired with modern rap, focuses on ‘never giving up on your dreams and will feature the American rap superstar, NLE Choppa.
The song has been in production for over two years, with the initial collaboration between the two artists beginning on TikTok all the way back in 2020.
The 24-year-old underground Australian rap artist known as Bently Boy responded to a TikTok challenge in which NLE Choppa was encouraging other musicians to share a verse on one of his songs, with the best verses being shared on his own TikTok account. Bently Boy was among one of the videos shared with the duet receiving a whopping 1.1 million views and over 350k likes in total on the platform.
Bently Boy said: “I was always on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and any opportunity where a rapper would do a challenge, I would definitely try the challenge and just get myself out there and get more exposure. I saw this NLE Choppa one and the reason I was so passionate about it specifically is because he is actually my favorite artist and actually one of my biggest inspirations.
“I watched him blow up from his very first video, and it's amazing to watch the journey. He inspired me a lot. So when it came to that challenge, I knew that I had to give him my all.”
“I did the challenge, I posted it and thought nothing of it. So when I woke up the next day my phone was blowing up, the feeling that it gave me was amazing. It gave me a little bit of a taste of what can come and it made me think that if NLE Choppa is enjoying my music and liking what I do, how can I care about what my doubters have to say? It just gave me a confidence boost. I reached out to his team and just due to him having that relationship with me and liking me, he gave me the opportunity to make a song with him.”
NLE Choppa is currently one of the biggest names in the modern rap scene with over 14.7 million followers on TikTok, a whopping 23,299,871 monthly Spotify listeners, and 6 million Instagram followers to boot.
The Australian rap up-and-comer continued: "The next step was for me to go fly out and release the music until I realized I couldn’t get into the United States. I didn’t take no for an answer So I flew out anyway in hopes to get a visa another way. After I got the song back, I was living in Mexico, still trying to get a visa and I spoke to him a few times on FaceTime, but I always used to say, ‘Oh, I'm coming this month or I'm coming next month’ and it just never went to plan so eventually I had enough of talking and wanted to get there. But then somehow in the middle of these two years, I've been on this crazy rollercoaster."
“NLE is originally from Memphis. When I was in America, I spent a lot of time in Memphis in a studio over there. So I was around the studio environment and studio space and I just kept recording. I got invited to a DJ appreciation event and met NLE Choppa in real life. He played his new album Cottonwood 2 exclusively for all of us there. It was just a crazy feeling because at one stage I couldn't get into the country, and then the next thing I'm right next to him.”
