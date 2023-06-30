Vietnamese, Chinese court systems strengthen cooperation

VIETNAM, June 30 -

BEIJING — Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyễn Hoà Bình on June 29 held talks with President of the Supreme People's Court of China Zhang Jun in Nanning, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

At the talks, Bình affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with China, and appreciated the growing relationship between the two supreme courts in recent years.

He thanks the Supreme People's Court of China for its close cooperation, especially in sharing information and documents related to judicial reform.

To further promote the supreme courts' collaboration, Bình suggested the two sides strengthen information sharing and exchange of experience on court building and judicial reform.

Meanwhile, Zhang said that his agency is willing to join hands with its Vietnamese counterpart to perfect the two nations' judicial cooperation mechanism, contributing to deepening China-Việt Nam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

After the talks, the leaders of the two supreme courts witnessed the signing ceremony of the Memoranda of Understanding on cooperation between the Court of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the People's Courts of Việt Nam's Lạng Sơn and Quảng Ninh provinces. — VNS