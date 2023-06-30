Enterprise WLAN Market Growth Predicted to Soar with Increasing Demand for High-Speed and Reliable Wireless Networks

Enterprise WLAN Market Forecast Indicates Robust Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Wireless Connectivity and Digital Transformation Initiatives.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise WLAN Market Forecast indicates robust growth driven by increasing demand for wireless connectivity and digital transformation initiatives. The market size for enterprise WLAN, which was valued at $7.4 billion in 2021, is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031, reaching $35.5 billion.

The enterprise WLAN (wireless local area network) industry is made up of companies (organisations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that provide enterprise WLAN network devices and services. These companies employ radio wireless connections (Wi-Fi) rather than conventional cables to connect to the internet. Additionally, an enterprise WLAN is a device that enables wireless communication between two or more wireless devices and gives network users mobility.

The demand for wireless connectivity in enterprises is on the rise due to the growing reliance on mobile devices and the need for seamless connectivity. With the proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices in the workplace, businesses require robust and high-performing WLAN solutions to support mobility, collaboration, and productivity.

The ongoing digital transformation initiatives in enterprises are driving the adoption of cloud-based WLAN solutions. Cloud-managed WLAN offers centralized management, scalability, and flexibility, allowing businesses to efficiently deploy and manage wireless networks across multiple locations. Cloud-based WLAN solutions also facilitate remote monitoring, troubleshooting, and updates, simplifying network management and reducing operational costs.

The increasing trend of a mobile workforce and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies is fueling the demand for enterprise WLAN solutions. Employees expect reliable and secure wireless connectivity to access corporate resources and collaborate from anywhere within the workplace. Enterprise WLAN networks enable seamless connectivity for mobile devices, enhancing productivity and enabling flexible work environments.

The proliferation of IoT devices and smart technologies in enterprises necessitates robust WLAN infrastructure. IoT devices require reliable and scalable wireless networks to communicate and transmit data efficiently. Enterprise WLAN solutions provide the necessary connectivity and bandwidth to support a wide range of IoT devices, enabling organizations to harness the benefits of smart devices, such as improved automation, data analytics, and operational efficiency.

The key players that operate in the enterprise WLAN market analysis are Aerohive Networks, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, Allied Telesis, Aruba Networks, Avaya Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the enterprise WLAN industry.

