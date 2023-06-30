Aramex Malaysia and Global Systémes Asia sign an MoU to accelerate logistics expansion in Asia Pacific

/EIN News/ -- LANGKAWI, Malaysia, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions; and Global Systémes Asia (GSA), one of Malaysia's premier holding companies, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at unlocking vast opportunities in the logistics industry across Asia Pacific.



The MoU was signed during the 16th Edition of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2023), held recently in Langkawi, Malaysia, by Dato’ Nonee Ashirin, Chairman of GSA and Samer Hajjar, Vice President – South Asia at Aramex. It signifies a momentous milestone for both Aramex Malaysia and GSA and focuses on two key areas: (1) evaluating the appointment of Aramex Malaysia as GSA's preferred logistics solution provider, and (2) the potential joint promotion of Aramex's innovative express and logistics services by GSA as a representative covering Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Samer Hajjar, Vice President – South Asia at Aramex, said: “This MoU marks the next phase of our global alliances and comes in line with our plans to expand our service offerings and presence across multiple Malaysian cities, starting with Penang. Building on GSA's first-hand industry knowledge and market experience in the region, and the Malaysian market's strategic location as a hub for Asia Pacific, this MoU will potentially facilitate greater cross-border movements of our products and services across the region, focusing on growth markets and sectors. We believe that Aramex's position as a market leader and its strong reputation in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the Middle East, North Africa & Turkey (MENAT), and Africa regions, coupled with its 40 years of experience, will support GSA’s growth plans.”

Dato’ Nonee Ashirin, Chairman of GSA, said: “We are proud to work with Aramex, an international express, freight and logistics company based out of the Middle East. GSA is looking to expand our aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services in Asia Pacific and the Middle East as the usage of aviation services to cater to the Oil & Gas and mining operations in these two regions. We look forward to leveraging Aramex’s expertise and innovative solutions to compete in these critical growth markets for the aviation industry.”

By leveraging Aramex's investments in cutting-edge technologies, automation of warehouses and hubs, and expansion plans for warehousing capabilities and value-added services, the MoU will foster seamless operations and enhanced customer experiences. It also embodies a shared vision of excellence and capitalizes on the burgeoning opportunities to further fuel economic growth and reshape the logistics landscape in Asia Pacific and beyond.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f37e9295-0793-4f18-8cbe-8a39feb963d5



Mohammad Al-Qassem Head of Corporate Communications & PR Direct: +971 4 524 6755 Email: media@Aramex.com