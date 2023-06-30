Dr. Arnold Thompson thanks LA Festival of Books 2023 attendees for showcasing his book The Death of Wisdom
Dr. Arnold Thompson thanks LA Festival of Books 2023 attendees for showcasing his book The Death of WisdomLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Arnold Thompson, author of The Death of Wisdom The Rise of Folly: Why We Must Care, expresses gratitude to the attendees and book enthusiasts of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) 2023 who contributed to the success of the 2-day event held at the University of Southern California from April 22-23.
Dr. Thompson exhibited his 292-page book, which challenges and encourages readers to consider the state of the world and their individual faith. Dr. Thompson shares in hopes of encouraging both personal and spiritual growth through a better understanding of God's word.
Dr. Thompson, to this day, is still blown away by the reception that his book received from the attendees. Additionally, he expresses his gratitude to the event organizers for providing him with the opportunity to promote his book to a more diverse range of audience members.
In response to the outpouring of support he experienced during the event, Dr. Thompson commits to crafting more stories to inspire and uplift readers, encouraging them to nurture and maintain their faith in God as they navigate life's challenges.
The Death of Wisdom The Rise of Folly: Why We Must Care, and Self is still available in Kindle and print versions at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
For an even more insightful experience, Dr. Thompson invites you to explore his interview with MainSpring Books, capturing the essence of his spirited participation at the 2023 LA Times Festival of Books. To further dive into the depth of his profound thoughts and inspirational journey, Dr. Thompson encourages you to visit to his official website https://arnoldthompsonbooks.com/, offering a rich panorama of his literary world and serving as a beacon of wisdom for those navigating the vast seas of life.
