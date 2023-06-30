Realty World™ International Expands into Canada, Opening First Office Led by Brenda McKinley
Realty World's expansion into Canada marks an exciting new chapter for the company.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Realty World International, a globally recognized leader in the real estate industry with over 500 worldwide offices, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Canada by opening its first office. The new office, set to launch on June 30, 2023, will be helmed by esteemed broker Brenda McKinley.
Brenda McKinley brings a wealth of experience and a deep connection to Southern Ontario, having grown up and raised her family near the office location. With a diverse professional background, Brenda's journey naturally led her to a career in real estate. Her previous roles involved working with lawyers specializing in real estate, accountants who were real estate investors, and serving as a human resources manager, administering and negotiating Collective Agreements.
Before obtaining her real estate license, Brenda was known among friends as the go-to person for moving and home improvement advice. Her keen eye for floor plan modifications even led to one of her suggestions becoming the standard plan with a local builder in Burlington. Since entering the real estate field in 2001, Brenda has consistently excelled, earning accolades as an award-winning agent.
Brenda's personal journey and challenges as a newcomer in the industry have inspired her commitment to supporting her fellow agents. Through mentorship and guidance, Brenda ensures her colleagues have the resources and advice they need to thrive in their careers. Her dedication to fairness, ethics, and cultivating a supportive environment sets her apart as a leader in the real estate community.
Realty World's decision to expand into Canada reflects the company's global growth strategy and its recognition of the flourishing Canadian real estate market. With its extensive reach and comprehensive suite of services, Realty World is poised to provide exceptional real estate experiences to Canadian buyers, sellers, and investors.
Lisa Gerdes, the COO of Realty World International, expressed her enthusiasm for the company's expansion into Canada. She believes that opening the first Realty World office in Burlington, Canada, will offer new opportunities for the company to serve the Canadian market and provide unparalleled real estate expertise.
Realty World, founded in 1973, has established itself as a trusted name in residential and commercial real estate services. With over 50 years of experience, the company understands that finding the perfect property goes beyond mere online listings. Realty World's agents are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and dedication to help clients achieve their home buying and selling goals.
Realty World's entry into the Canadian market marks an exciting chapter for both the company and Canadian clients as they gain access to a global network of industry professionals and innovative real estate solutions. Brenda McKinley's appointment as the leader of the inaugural Canadian office demonstrates Realty World's commitment to building a strong team focused on driving success in each local market.
To reserve a Realty World franchise, send an email to corporate@realtyworldhq.com or call 800-685-4984, or contact Brenda McKinley at brenda@realtyworldlegacy.ca or call 289-714-3878.
About Realty World, Inc.
Realty World, Inc. is a globally recognized leader in the real estate industry, offering top-notch residential and commercial real estate services. With over 50 years of experience, Realty World provides a trusted and reliable network of agents, helping individuals and families achieve their home buying and selling goals. The company's commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation has made it a prominent name in the global real estate market.
