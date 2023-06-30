Spexis announces engagement with Maxim Group LLC as M&A advisor to support evaluation of strategic transactions

/EIN News/ -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, today announced that it has engaged Maxim Group LLC as a financial advisor to assist in the evaluation of strategic alternatives and fundraising opportunities. Spexis continues to seek additional funding, a strategic transaction or both to advance its ColiFin® Phase 3 program through the planned single pivotal efficacy and safety COPA study following the completion of the COPILOT once-a-day dosing, safety and tolerability clinical trial.

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking firm headquartered in New York with approximately 240 employees. Maxim Group provides a full array of financial services, including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income, and derivatives sales and trading, as well as equity research.

Commenting on the engagement of Maxim Group by Spexis, Jeff Wager, MD, Chair & CEO, remarked, “The engagement of Maxim Group to assist us in our M & A and fundraising efforts is aligned with our mission to fully leverage the recently announced relationship with SPRIM Global Investments and strategic opportunities within the current biotech markets to fully finance our lead asset – the ColiFin® Phase 3 program.”

About Spexis

Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis’ results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

