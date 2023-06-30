/EIN News/ --

WISeKey’s Subsidiary SEALSQ Renews Compliance with International ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security

GENEVA – June 30, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global digital security company, today announced that its Semiconductor & PKI subsidiary SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ: LAES), renewed compliance to the demanding International Organization for Standardization (“ISO”) 27001 certification standard for information security.

This accreditation confirms once more that SEALSQ is among the very few trustworthy security technology and hardware suppliers in the world.

The ISO 27001 standard has rigorous requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving a company’s Information Security Management System (ISMS). This renewal, standing for over two decades, demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment and ability to comply with the most demanding security standards and best practices of the industry.

Carlos Moreira, Chairman & CEO of WISeKey, commented, “We are proud to continue to demonstrate the robustness of our security portfolio, thanks to the renewal of this important accreditation.”

Bernard Vian, General Manager at WISeKey commented, “The ISO certification of our security practice ensures our customers that every process involved in the design and manufacturing of our products is executed under the most rigorous, secure, and reliable control.”

ISO is a non-governmental international body that develops and publishes a wide range of standards. ISO 27001 standard, specifically, focuses on providing a model for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining, and improving an Information Security Management System.

The standard adopts a process-based approach for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining, and improving ISMS. The ISO 27001 standard and ISMS provides a framework for information security management best practice that helps organizations to:

Protect client and employee information.

Manage risks to information security effectively.

Achieve compliance with regulations such as the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Protect the company's brand image.

The certification process for ISO 27001 is undertaken by accredited certification bodies. The process involves two stages:

A preliminary audit, also known as Stage 1 , is performed to check the organization's preparedness for the certification. This includes assessing whether the necessary ISO 27001 procedures and controls have been developed in the organization's ISMS. It also checks if the organization is ready for the full certification audit.

, is performed to check the organization's preparedness for the certification. This includes assessing whether the necessary ISO 27001 procedures and controls have been developed in the organization's ISMS. It also checks if the organization is ready for the full certification audit. The main audit, also known as Stage 2, assesses the implementation and effectiveness of the organization's ISMS. It verifies that the organization's information security management system has been properly designed and implemented.

Organizations that pass audit stages and agree to the necessary follow-up audits, are certified as ISO 27001 compliant. This certification is a clear indicator to clients, stakeholders, and the public that the organization takes information security seriously.

About SEALSQ (www.sealsq.com)

SEALSQ (Nasdaq: LAES) is a subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

