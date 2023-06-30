New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 / LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5002505

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 6/29/23, 2147 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-7 & Lake Dunmore Rd, Salisbury

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #1

-Leaving the scene of an accident

ACCUSED: Robertas Nielsen

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/29/23 at approximately 2147 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck a guard rail at the intersection of US Route 7 and Lake Dunmore Road in the Town of Salisbury. The operator was identified as Robertas Nielsen (24) of Brandon, VT. While speaking with Nielsen, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

Nielsen was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. During processing, Nielsen refused to provide an evidentiary breath sample. At the conclusion of processing, Nielsen was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the following Monday.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/3/23

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.