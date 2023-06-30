Insulin Delivery Devices Market to Reach USD 33.19 Billion by 2028, Growing at a 9.31% CAGR | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The insulin delivery devices market is projected to grow at a rate of 9.31% in terms of value, from USD 16.40 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 33.19 billion by 2028

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insulin Delivery Devices Market is expected to experience a growth rate of 9.31% in terms of value, increasing from USD 16.40 billion in 2020 to USD 33.19 billion by 2028. The global demand for insulin delivery devices, including Syringes, Insulin Pens (disposable and reusable), Inhalers, Jet injectors, Insulin Pumps, and Pen Needles, is driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes and their application in administering insulin to patients through the bloodstream.

The growth in the number of diabetic patients worldwide can be attributed to factors such as an increasing obese and elderly population, lifestyle changes, and the availability of well-established healthcare services. Technological advancements and favorable government policies have also contributed to the market's expansion. Insulin delivery devices are easily accessible to diabetic patients through various channels, including retail pharmacies like CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens Pharmacy, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

The development of diabetes is closely linked to a deficiency in effective insulin. As lifestyles continue to change, the incidence of diabetes is on the rise, creating significant opportunities for market expansion. Insulin is often prescribed to individuals with diabetes who either do not produce insulin or have impaired insulin secretion. Insulin delivery devices are particularly beneficial for individuals with type 1 diabetes. These devices come in various forms, such as insulin syringes, injectors, and pumps, among others.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The market for insulin delivery devices encompasses various types, including insulin syringes, insulin pens (both disposable and reusable), insulin jet injectors, insulin pumps (both tethered and patch), insulin needles, and insulin inhalers (both external and implantable). These devices play a crucial role in administering insulin to individuals with diabetes.

In terms of distribution channels, the insulin delivery devices are available through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. These channels contribute to the accessibility and availability of insulin delivery devices to diabetic patients.

Regarding the end-use of insulin delivery devices, they are utilized in different healthcare settings such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care centers, and homecare. These settings cater to the diverse needs and preferences of patients, ensuring that they receive appropriate care and support for managing their diabetes.

Strategic development:

In September 2020, Medtronic and Novo Nordisk reached an agreement to integrate their digital solutions for individuals with diabetes. This collaboration involved the sharing of data between continuous glucose monitoring devices and smart insulin pens. The aim was to enhance the management and monitoring of diabetes by leveraging the capabilities of both technologies.

During the same period, Insulet Corporation, a prominent player in the market and a pioneer in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System, received clearance from the US FDA for an Alternate Controller Enabled Infusion Pump (ACE Pump). This clearance allowed Insulet to market its Omnipod DASH™ Insulin Management System as an integrated insulin pump, known as Omnipod DASH ACE Pump. This development expanded the options available for individuals seeking effective insulin delivery solutions, further advancing the field of insulin pump technology.

Competitive Landscape:

The insulin delivery devices market involves the participation of several key players, each contributing to the development and advancement of diabetes management solutions. These industry participants play a crucial role in ensuring the availability and accessibility of insulin delivery devices to individuals with diabetes.

Prominent companies in the market include Sanofi Diabetes, Nova Nordisk, Omnipod Insulin Management, Eli Lilly and Company, Gerresheimer, Johnson and Johnson, Becton Dickinson, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., and Medtronic PLC, among others. These companies bring their expertise, research and development capabilities, and technological innovations to create a diverse range of insulin delivery devices catering to different patient needs.

Sanofi Diabetes and Nova Nordisk are recognized global leaders in diabetes care, offering a comprehensive portfolio of insulin products and delivery systems. Omnipod Insulin Management, on the other hand, specializes in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System. Eli Lilly and Company contribute to the market with their innovative insulin formulations and delivery solutions.

Gerresheimer, Johnson and Johnson, and Becton Dickinson are renowned for their expertise in manufacturing high-quality insulin syringes, pens, and needles. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is known for its advanced insulin pump systems, providing options for personalized and precise insulin delivery. Medtronic PLC is a major player in the market, offering a wide range of insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring systems.

The participation of these key players in the insulin delivery devices market ensures competition, innovation, and a diverse range of options for individuals with diabetes. Their collective efforts contribute to the ongoing advancements in diabetes management and ultimately improve the quality of life for people living with diabetes.

