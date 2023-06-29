Senate Bill 821 Printer's Number 987
PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - "Person." Any corporation, partnership, limited liability
company, business trust, other association, government entity
other than the Commonwealth, estate, trust, foundation or
natural person.
"Personal information." A list, record, register, registry,
roll, roster or any other compilation of data of any kind that
directly or indirectly identifies a person as a member,
supporter, volunteer or donor of financial or nonfinancial
support to a nonprofit organization.
"Public agency." A State or local governmental unit,
including an employee of a State or local government unit. The
term includes any of the following:
(1) Any department, agency, office, commission, board,
division or other entity of the Commonwealth.
(2) Any court of the Commonwealth, entity or office of
the unified judicial system or judicial or quasi-judicial
body.
(3) An institution of higher education as defined in
section 118(c) of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14),
known as the Public School Code of 1949.
(4) Any political subdivision, school district,
intermediate unit or area career and technical school.
(5) Any local, intergovernmental, regional, county or
municipal agency, authority, council, board, commission or
similar governmental entity.
Section 3. Protection of personal information from public
agencies.
(a) Prohibition.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law
and subject to section 4, a public agency may not do any of the
following:
20230SB0821PN0987 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30