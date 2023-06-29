Senate Resolution 139 Printer's Number 988
PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 988
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
139
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, MUTH, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD,
BREWSTER, KANE AND COSTA, JUNE 29, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 29, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating July 30, 2023, as "Whistleblower Appreciation Day"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, In 1777, before the passage of the Bill of Rights,
10 sailors and marines "blew the whistle" on fraud and
misconduct that was harmful to the United States; and
WHEREAS, The Founding Fathers of our nation unanimously
supported the whistleblowers in words and deeds, including by
releasing government records and providing monetary assistance
for the reasonable legal expenses necessary to prevent
retaliation against the whistleblowers; and
WHEREAS, On July 30, 1778, in demonstration of their full
support for whistleblowers, the members of the Continental
Congress unanimously passed the first whistleblower legislation
in the United States; and
WHEREAS, Nearly 100 years later in 1863, the Federal False
Claims Act was enacted after Civil War soldiers were threatened
into silence for their attempt to report rotten food, sickly
mules and defective weapons; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18