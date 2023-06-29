Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,981 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 139 Printer's Number 988

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 988

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

139

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, MUTH, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD,

BREWSTER, KANE AND COSTA, JUNE 29, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 29, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating July 30, 2023, as "Whistleblower Appreciation Day"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, In 1777, before the passage of the Bill of Rights,

10 sailors and marines "blew the whistle" on fraud and

misconduct that was harmful to the United States; and

WHEREAS, The Founding Fathers of our nation unanimously

supported the whistleblowers in words and deeds, including by

releasing government records and providing monetary assistance

for the reasonable legal expenses necessary to prevent

retaliation against the whistleblowers; and

WHEREAS, On July 30, 1778, in demonstration of their full

support for whistleblowers, the members of the Continental

Congress unanimously passed the first whistleblower legislation

in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 100 years later in 1863, the Federal False

Claims Act was enacted after Civil War soldiers were threatened

into silence for their attempt to report rotten food, sickly

mules and defective weapons; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Resolution 139 Printer's Number 988

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more