Senate Resolution 139 Printer's Number 988

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 988

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

139

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, MUTH, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD,

BREWSTER, KANE AND COSTA, JUNE 29, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 29, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating July 30, 2023, as "Whistleblower Appreciation Day"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, In 1777, before the passage of the Bill of Rights,

10 sailors and marines "blew the whistle" on fraud and

misconduct that was harmful to the United States; and

WHEREAS, The Founding Fathers of our nation unanimously

supported the whistleblowers in words and deeds, including by

releasing government records and providing monetary assistance

for the reasonable legal expenses necessary to prevent

retaliation against the whistleblowers; and

WHEREAS, On July 30, 1778, in demonstration of their full

support for whistleblowers, the members of the Continental

Congress unanimously passed the first whistleblower legislation

in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 100 years later in 1863, the Federal False

Claims Act was enacted after Civil War soldiers were threatened

into silence for their attempt to report rotten food, sickly

mules and defective weapons; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18