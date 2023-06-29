Senate Resolution 144 Printer's Number 989

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - Northumberland and Schuylkill Counties were tried, convicted and

sentenced to jail or hanged; and

WHEREAS, Agents and employees of the Philadelphia and Reading

Railroad, the Philadelphia and Reading Coal and Iron Company,

the Lehigh and Wilkes-Barre Coal and Iron Company and the Lehigh

Valley Railroad conducted the investigation, arrest and

prosecution of these individuals; and

WHEREAS, Special prosecuting attorneys who were on the

payrolls of railroad and mining companies were used, and jury

selection was conducted in a manner that ensured ethnic bigotry

and bias; and

WHEREAS, The trial judges were closely connected with the

railroad and mining companies that instigated the investigations

and trials; and

WHEREAS, Witnesses were intimidated to commit perjury against

the defendants, and entrapment was used to accumulate evidence;

and

WHEREAS, On a day which lives on in infamy known as the "Day

of the Rope," 20 Irishmen were ultimately hanged with little or

no evidence of their complicity in any crimes; and

WHEREAS, It has been shown that due process and

constitutional rights were lacking in the trials; and

WHEREAS, As a result of the trials, Barney Boyle, Kate Boyle,

Patrick Butler, John Campbell, Dennis Canning, Patrick Dolan,

Christopher Donnelly, Neil Dougherty, James Duffy, John Gibbons,

Bridget Hyland, Michael Lawler, Charles McAllister, Patrick

McKenna, Ned Monaghan, John Morris, Michael O'Brien, Patrick

O'Donnell, Francis O'Neil and John O'Neil were sentenced to

imprisonment; and

WHEREAS, James Boyle, Alexander Campbell, James Carroll, John

20230SR0144PN0989 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30