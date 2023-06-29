Senate Bill 298 Printer's Number 990
PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 248, 382
PRINTER'S NO. 990
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
298
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, LANGERHOLC, BOSCOLA, MARTIN, REGAN,
COLEMAN, FARRY, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, FLYNN
AND KANE, JANUARY 31, 2023
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 29, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in equipment standards, further providing for
unlawful activities; in other required equipment, further
providing for restraint systems; and abrogating regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4107(a)(1) and (b) introductory paragraph
of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are
amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to
read:
§ 4107. Unlawful activities.
(a) Violation of vehicle equipment standards.--
(1) [It] Except as otherwise provided, it is unlawful
for any person to sell, offer for sale, lease, install or
replace, either separately or as part of the equipment of a
vehicle, any item of vehicle equipment affecting the
operation of the vehicle which does not comply with this
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17