Senate Bill 298 Printer's Number 990

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 248, 382

PRINTER'S NO. 990

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

298

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, LANGERHOLC, BOSCOLA, MARTIN, REGAN,

COLEMAN, FARRY, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, FLYNN

AND KANE, JANUARY 31, 2023

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 29, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in equipment standards, further providing for

unlawful activities; in other required equipment, further

providing for restraint systems; and abrogating regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4107(a)(1) and (b) introductory paragraph

of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are

amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to

read:

§ 4107. Unlawful activities.

(a) Violation of vehicle equipment standards.--

(1) [It] Except as otherwise provided, it is unlawful

for any person to sell, offer for sale, lease, install or

replace, either separately or as part of the equipment of a

vehicle, any item of vehicle equipment affecting the

operation of the vehicle which does not comply with this

