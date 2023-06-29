Senate Bill 829 Printer's Number 991

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - BEGINNING at a point on the former centerline of the former

Cuthbert Street (stricken from City Plan and vacated), said

point being S 11 degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of

20.00 feet, from the intersection of the easterly line of lands

n/f OPA 88-5498280 and the former northerly line of the

aforementioned Cuthbert Street; thence, from said point of

beginning; (1) through the bed of aforementioned Cuthbert

Street, S 11 degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of

20.00', to a point in the northerly line of lands n/f of OPA 77-

4520500, thence; (2) coincident with the same, N 78 degrees 59

minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of 283.00', to a point in the

westerly line of lands of the same; thence; (3) departing said

line through the bed of aforementioned Cuthbert Street, N 11

degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds E, a distance of 20.00', to a

point on the former centerline of the aforementioned Cuthbert

Street, thence; (4) coincident with the same, S 78 degrees 59

minutes 00 seconds E, a distance of 283.00', to the place and

point of beginning. Said above described tract or parcel of

land containing with said bounds 5,660 square feet, or 0.12994

acres of land (more or less).

BEING a portion of OPA Account Number 774520500, known as

3205-51 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(c) Conditions.--The conveyance shall be made under and

subject to all lawful and enforceable easements, servitudes and

rights of others, including, but not confined to, streets,

roadways and rights of any telephone, telegraph, water,

electric, gas or pipeline companies, as well as under and

subject to any lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies

vested in third persons appearing of record, for any portion of

the land or improvements erected thereon.

20230SB0829PN0991 - 13 -

