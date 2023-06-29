Inslee appoints Maggie Walker and Jay Cunningham to University of Washington Board of Regents

WASHINGTON, June 29 - Today, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointments of Maggie Walker and Jay Cunningham to the University of Washington Board of Regents. Walker will serve out the remainder of Libby Gates MacPhee's term, which ends in September, 2024. MacPhee resigned from the board effective June 26. Cunningham replaces Elizabeth Lee as the board's student regent for the next fiscal year, beginning on July 1.

Walker is a conservationist and philanthropist and currently serves as the president of the Walker Family Foundation. She is also the founding and current board chair of the Friends of Waterfront Seattle and represents the College of the Environment on the UW Foundation Board. Until 2022, she served as the chair of the board of the National Audobon Society.

Over the last 25 years, Maggie has led the boards of many organizations: Henry Art Gallery at UW; the Woodland Park Zoo; MOHAI; Global Partnerships; Seattle Foundation; Seattle Art Museum; Bullitt Foundation; Washington Women’s Foundation; ARCS Foundation; and the UW College of Arts and Sciences Advisory Board. In 2016, she and her late husband Doug Walker were recognized with the UW Gates Volunteer Service Award.

"Maggie has been at the forefront of the conservation movement for years. Through her philanthropic efforts she has shaped the way researchers at the University of Washington approach the study of climate change and environmental science," said Inslee. "Her vision and commitment to sustainability will be a real asset to the Board of Regents. I am grateful to Libby for her service to the university over the last four years."

Jay Cunningham will serve as the student regent from 2023 to 2024. He is currently a PhD candidate in the Department of Human Centered Design and Engineering. He received a graduate research fellowship from the National Science Foundation in 2021 and has worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California. Cunningham earned his bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Alabama.

"Jay brings a valuable perspective to this board as a current student and I am confident that his track record of leadership will serve him well in the post," Inslee said. "I want to thank Elizabeth for her work on the board over the last year."