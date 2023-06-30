Grain analysis Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 6.2% by 2030 | AMR

Grain analysis Market

Grain analysis is done with the advance technologies such as immunoassay, agar culturing, and chromatography & spectrometry.

The globalization in trade, stringent safety and quality regulations for food & feed and labeling mandates on GMO and allergens in foods are some of the factors driving the growth of the global market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Grain Analysis Market Size was valued at $2,121.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,853.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Grain analysis is done with the advance technologies such as immunoassay, agar culturing, and chromatography & spectrometry. All these technologies help to detect and maintain the quality of cereals and pulses.

The increased food adulteration owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds globally, is the prime factor that boosts the growth of the global grain analysis market during the forecast period.

Various regulations on food safety and quality particularly in the developed economies and growth in instances of food fraud, owing to high competition among food producers, drive the grain analysis market.

The major players operating in the grain analysis industry are 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐃 𝐍𝐀, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐤 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐌é𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐮𝐱 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐍𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐒𝐆𝐒 𝐒𝐀, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐨 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲.

The grain analysis market is predicted to rise in popularity during the forecast period, owing to rising consumption of food grains and rising production of food grains. Furthermore, favorable climatic conditions for the production of food grains will also have significant impact on the market. The factors and grain analysis market trends such as population growth, urbanization, rise in disposable incomes, and increase in the standard of living are driving the growth of grain analysis market.

By technology, the market is categorized into agar culturing, convenience-based, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), immunoassay, and chromatography & spectrometry. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) hold the largest market share in 2020, due to its speed, efficiency, and low expense characteristics. By end use, the grain analysis market is fragmented into food industry and feed industry. The food industry holds the largest grain analysis market share in 2020, as grain analysis is gaining traction in the market owing to easy availability and wide application of grains in the food industry.

However, high cost of grains safety and quality testing, lack of food control infrastructure in the developing economies, complexity in testing techniques, and lack of harmonization of regulations are expected to hamper the grain analysis industry growth.

Region wise, the grain analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

-> By grain type, the cereals segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,503.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,690.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

-> By target tested, the pathogens segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $877.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,549.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

-> By technology, the polymerase chain reaction segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,019.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,804.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

-> By end use, the food industry segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,346.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,429.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

-> By region, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $897.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,513.1 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4%.

