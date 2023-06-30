Eastbound fast lane on I-64 near Nitro to be closed overnight

Page Content

The eastbound fast lane on Interstate 64 will be closed from mile marker 44 to mile marker 42 from 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, through 6 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, to switch traffic to a new temporary alignment. The work is part of a $224 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 exit.​​