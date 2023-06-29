Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo to open in HCM City in July

VIETNAM, June 29 - HÀ NỘI As many as 550 electronic and technology manufacturers will participate in the second Việt Nam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE), held in HCM City from July 19 to 21.

The expo, taking place at Building B at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7, will be organised alongside two other expos, namely the Việt Nam International Gifts & Housewares Expo (IGHE) and The Việt Nam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE) 2023.

The three exhibitions, with up to 500 booths, will be organised by VINEXAD and CHAOUY EXPO, in collaboration with the Việt Nam Association of Consumer Goods Development (VACOD) and the Việt Nam Electronic Business Association (VEIA).

As a large-scale specialised exhibition of electronics and smart electrical equipment in Việt Nam, IEAE 2023 will cover an area of ​​about 10,000sq.m, displaying 3,000 product samples of electronic components, smart household appliances, audio equipment and components, as well as LED technology and lighting systems.

The size of the global consumer electronics market was valued at US$724.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.13 trillion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1 per cent over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

At this year's IEAE, there will be 192 participating manufacturers from Guangdong, a province specialising in the production of consumer electronic products in China, and Zhejiang, a province specialising in the production of household electrical appliances in China.

As a professional B2B exhibition, IEAE aims to become an effective supply-demand connection exhibition not only in Việt Nam but also for the rest of Southeast Asia. VNS