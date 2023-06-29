ISAC STATEMENT ON THE SUPREME COURT DECISION ADDRESSING AFFIRMATIVE ACTION

ILLINOIS, June 29 - CHICAGO -- As the state's college access and financial aid agency, the As the state's college access and financial aid agency, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) works every day with students and families of color, first generation students, rural students, and low-income students. Many of these students face significant obstacles to higher education—obstacles that can stem from lack of college-going experience, financial pressures, and racial discrimination. None of these obstacles exist in a vacuum. They can create a cycle that disadvantages students with talent and promise who must often work much harder just to gain access to a college education. A diverse community in higher education benefits all of us.





Our colleagues at the state's colleges and universities have their work cut out for them as they react to today's ruling. We know that regardless of this decision, they will work to ensure access and to promote equity and opportunity for Illinois students from all backgrounds, all ZIP codes, and, indeed, students of all racial and ethnic backgrounds. For over six decades, ISAC's mission has focused on making education beyond high school accessible and affordable for all students, and we will not waver in our commitment. ISAC will continue to support students and families statewide, through the Monetary Award Program for students with financial need, outreach programming designed to support all students, including those who would be the first in their families to get a college degree, and other free resources to help ensure that every student gets the opportunities they deserve.