Welby Health Joins Athena Health’s Marketplace Program to help physicians rapidly scale successful virtual care programs

The Welby platform empowers primary care practices to quickly scale virtual care programs that drive revenue, improve access to care and reduce administrative burdens”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Welby Health Joins athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to help physicians rapidly scale successful virtual care programs.
Welby Health leverages a combination of proprietary software and specially trained RN case managers to deploy scalable chronic care management and remote monitoring programs to achieve the triple aim of better outcomes, reduced burnout, and increased revenue.
Welby Health, Inc., a provider of virtual care coordination programs, including chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, transitional care, and behavioral health integration, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers to enhance their care management capabilities while generating additional revenue on fee-for-service business and improving clinical outcomes to optimize value-based programs.
The WelbyCare program is a turnkey solution for providers who need additional support to achieve improved HEDIS metrics but do not have the necessary capital to implement a new program from scratch. We understand the busy workflows of primary care providers, so we have designed our system to allow physicians to implement the program in under 30 days without any upfront investment and no changes to existing workflow. Welby staff handles everything from patient identification and onboarding through billing while clients focus on doing what they do best, delivering hands-on care to their patients.Welb
“The Welby platform empowers primary care practices to quickly scale virtual care programs that drive revenue, improve access to care and reduce administrative burdens of delivering new products and services,” said Welby Health’s CEO, Seth Merritt. “Our integration with athenahealth takes advantage of the company’s robust APIs to automate most of the data exchange and allows our providers to offload everything from patient enrollment through encounter creation and bill submission.”
athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth’s vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Welby Health joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.
To learn more about Welby Health’s new integrated application, please visit Welby Health’s product listing page on the Marketplace.
About Welby Health
Welby Health is a tech-enabled service provider offering case management services to physicians. Its products generate revenue for its clients by leveraging reimbursement for Remote Monitoring, Chronic Care Management, and virtual care codes made available through its tech platform. We use proprietary technology and a team of nurses trained in remote patient engagement to leverage billable codes on FFS business and improve clinical outcomes to maximize VBC bonus programs.
About athenahealth Marketplace
The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization’s specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 300 solutions across 62 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform.
Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.
