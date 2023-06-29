On June 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had a telephone conversation.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended their congratulations and best wishes to each other and both peoples on the occasion of holy Eid al-Adha.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif once again expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the hospitality shown to him and his delegation during his recent official visit to Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, they hailed the strengthening of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and exchanged views on the future development of bilateral relations.