Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announces an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:57 pm, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located three shooting victims, two adult males and one adult female. The two adult male victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The adult female shooting victim sustained a graze wound and refused medical treatment on scene.

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 22-year-old Daniel Alexander Mendoza, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).