Metropolitan Police Department Expands Employment Eligibility to Lawful Permanent Residents

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is proud to announce an investment towards fostering diversity and inclusion within the department by expanding employment eligibility for police officers to include lawful permanent residents.

The change in policy reflects MPD's commitment to ensuring our agency is representative of the community it serves. By opening its doors to lawful permanent residents (green card holders), MPD aims to create a more inclusive and diverse police department that better understands all of our communities.

“This step marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we look forward to welcoming a more diverse pool of applicants,” said Interim Chief of Police Ashan Benedict. “As an agency, we truly believe that a workforce that represents our community brings a variety of ideas, experiences, and perspectives. Together, this blend drives innovation and growth.”

This change in eligibility criteria was made in the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022, which took effect in April. Previously, applicants for sworn officer positions were required to be “a citizen of the United States at the time of application.”

MPD’s continued focus on diversity within the agency and by embracing individuals with various cultural backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, MPD aims to create a more empathetic and understanding police force that can build trust and forge stronger connections with residents.

This decision aligns with similar moves made by the United States military, which has recognized the valuable contributions that lawful permanent residents can bring to its ranks. Drawing inspiration from the military's successful recruitment of lawful permanent residents, MPD is confident that this expansion of eligibility will enhance its ability to serve the District of Columbia.

MPD continues to recruit the best and brightest candidates to become police officers in the nation’s capital. The department currently offers new recruits a $25,000 hiring bonus. With this $25,000 hiring bonus, a newly hired police officer can make over $80,000 in their first year. Additionally, MPD continues to offer a $6,000 housing assistance incentive to help MPD officers achieve affordable housing and homeownership.

MPD will work diligently to ensure that all applicants are considered on equal footing and undergo a rigorous selection process that emphasizes merit, integrity, and dedication to public service. The department remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity within policing. We are continuously committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive police force that is dedicated to the safety and well-being of the residents, visitors, and businesses of the District of Columbia.