Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS

CASE#: 23B1004281

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                             

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 6/29/23 at 1239 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Hartland

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Robert Blanchard                                               

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

 

SUMMARY:

On the above date and time, A Trooper with Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a stop on the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Robert Blanchard. Blanchard was found to be driving with a criminally suspended license and in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Blanchard was arrested and transported to Windsor Police Department for processing. Blanchard was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 8/15/23 at 0800 hours.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/15/23 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

