Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,975 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Secures Extension for Waiāhole Families

HONOLULU, HI  ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., announced a two-week extension for residential lot lessees in Waiāhole to indicate their intent to apply for a subsidized rent program to be offered by the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance & Development Corporation (HHFDC).

“At my request, HHFDC has agreed to a two-week extension for residential-lot families to work with HHFDC on seeking rental relief,” Governor Green said. “I urge everyone during this time to resolve negotiations before arbitration starts.”

“Based on the feedback we heard over the past year of rent negotiations, HHFDC is setting up a subsidized rent program to help families,” said Dean Minakami, HHFDC interim executive director. “We don’t want a rent increase to be the reason families are displaced from their homes, which is why HHFDC is creating this relief program.”

To get the word out, HHFDC will conduct a public meeting at 7 p.m. on July 6 in the Waiāhole Elementary School Cafeteria.

Governor Green and HHFDC affirm that no families will be displaced as a result of the new rents.

# # #

 

Media Contacts:   

Erika Engle 

Press Secretary 

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i 

Phone: (808) 586-0120

Email: [email protected] 

  

Makana McClellan   

Director of Communications   

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi  

Cell: (808) 265-0083   

Email: [email protected]    

Gordon Y.K. Pang

Housing Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Housing Finance & Development Corporation

Office: (808) 587-0597

Cell: (808) 341-4069

Email: [email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Secures Extension for Waiāhole Families

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more