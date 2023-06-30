Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Secures Extension for Waiāhole Families
HONOLULU, HI ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., announced a two-week extension for residential lot lessees in Waiāhole to indicate their intent to apply for a subsidized rent program to be offered by the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance & Development Corporation (HHFDC).
“At my request, HHFDC has agreed to a two-week extension for residential-lot families to work with HHFDC on seeking rental relief,” Governor Green said. “I urge everyone during this time to resolve negotiations before arbitration starts.”
“Based on the feedback we heard over the past year of rent negotiations, HHFDC is setting up a subsidized rent program to help families,” said Dean Minakami, HHFDC interim executive director. “We don’t want a rent increase to be the reason families are displaced from their homes, which is why HHFDC is creating this relief program.”
To get the word out, HHFDC will conduct a public meeting at 7 p.m. on July 6 in the Waiāhole Elementary School Cafeteria.
Governor Green and HHFDC affirm that no families will be displaced as a result of the new rents.
