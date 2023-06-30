DOH News Release – Trace levels of contaminant detected in Haleakala National Park water system

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) is reporting that low levels of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D) was recently detected for the first time during routine sampling collected at the Haleakala National Park (HNP) drinking water system (Public Water System HI0000222). The HNP water system is a small community system which serves approximately 1,200 persons in Kula, Maui.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 2,4-D is an organic chemical, and has been widely used since the 1940s as a pesticide on row crops such as sugar cane.

HNP water remains safe to drink, as the levels of 2,4-D were well below the EPA and State Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) of 70 parts per billion (ppb). EPA defines the MCL as the highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. The standards are set to avoid human health risks based on a lifetime of consuming water containing that level of contaminant. The detections ranged from 0.26 to 0.39 ppb, which is less than 0.6% of the MCL.

HNP’s drinking water is tested as mandated by federal and state drinking water regulations. To date, the water system continues to be in full compliance with all federal and state standards for drinking water.

This press release is issued in accordance with Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 340E-24(b)

# # #

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 808-286-4806