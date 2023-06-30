Swifties and Music Lovers will Get the Beats at Boom in the Bottoms

Kansas City's West Bottoms First Weekend West Bottoms First Weekend - 13 blocks of the best shopping First Friday Weekend in KC's West Bottoms July 7-9

Call it what you want, but Swifties will be vibing all too well shopping and getting down to these sick beats. We've tailored the West Bottoms First Weekend for Swiftie fans in Kansas City.” — Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, the Historic West Bottoms District spokesperson

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopping the historic West Bottoms is anything but routine on First Weekends, but this Boom in the Bottoms event July 7-9 gets everyone into the spirit of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Kansas City for the weekend. The district will tailor to Swifties, who'll find lots of cheer with the booms of bands and Taylor Swift's songs playing streetside throughout the 13 blocks.

Like Swift's songs in the Eras Tour, the West Bottoms is EVERMORE, an eclectic mix of old and new, classic and bohemian, and things that MAKE THE WHOLE PLACE SHIMMER or show their story with the patina of time. West Bottoms’ stores will have lots of fabulous curated items that Swifties can find meaningful ties to the music and their memories. Streetside at the district's Festival of the Full Moon’s themed Boom in the Bottoms event, visitors have a REPUTATION for enjoying the music, themed drinks, and food truck fare. Swifties are encouraged to GET READY FOR IT and DRESS in clothes that have ties to Taylor Swift songs for the day out and take advantage of photo ops with others sharing their self-expression CAUSE WE NEVER GO OUT OF STYLE, and I COME BACK STRONGER THAN A ’90s TREND.

ONCE UPON A TIME, THE PLANETS AND THE FATES AND ALL THE STARS ALIGNED where destiny begins at 9 am Friday and Saturday’s opening time and noon on Sunday. The West Bottoms is IN THIS MOMENT NOW, CAPTURE IT REMEMBER IT with selfie stations and unique finds that reflect individual styles. I DON'T KNOW HOW IT GETS BETTER THAN THIS, as visitors will admit to one another, I HAD THE TIME OF MY LIFE WITH YOU when they experienced Boom in the Bottoms.

“ARE YOU READY FOR IT?” said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, the Historic West Bottoms District spokesperson, "CALL IT WHAT YOU WANT, but Swifties will be vibing ALL TOO WELL shopping and GETTING DOWN TO THESE SICK BEATS. We can all use some of the happy connections Taylor Swift fans make and encourage a fun time in the West Bottoms."

Upcoming West Bottoms First Weekend themes include Barks in the Bottoms August 4-6; Brews & BBQ in the Bottoms September 1-3; Boo in the Bottoms October 6-8; Blessings in the Bottoms Nov. 3-5; and December weekends will feature Bows in the Bottoms starting December 1.

JULY BOOM in the BOTTOMS WEEKEND PLANNER

• West Bottoms’ Shopping – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme -Boom in the Bottoms July 7-9. Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat at 9 AM and close around 6 PM, Sunday 12-5 PM. It’s recommended to refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings or westbottoms.com.

• Taylor Swift songs booming from outdoor speakers, Outdoor Bar, and Food Truck Wine and Dine – Friday and Saturday, 10 AM – 5 PM. The Lavender Haze cocktail will be featured.

• Live Bands – 12 PM -3 PM, July 7/Stranded in the City; July 8/Malek Azrael and the Vibes; July 7 & 8/Beatrix Strings (a violinist)

• Taro and Spiritual Reader – Friday and Saturday

• Full Moon Escape – the Escape Games have slots available and new games. Open Friday, 12:00 PM - 12:30 AM; Saturday, 11:45 AM - 12:30 AM; Sunday, 10:45 AM - 8:45 PM.

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Its large, multi-story buildings have histories dating back more than 130 years. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers making unique, quality finds for home, décor, style, and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. westbottoms.com