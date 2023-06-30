Governor Newsom Announces Higher Education Appointments 6.29.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointments of Nancy Lee and Gregory Sarris to the University of California Board of Regents, and the appointments of Darlene Yee-Melichar and Jonathan Molina Mancio to the California State University Board of Trustees.



“California’s world-class colleges and universities are a point of pride that serve diverse and thriving communities across the state, shaping our future leaders and innovators and driving our economic growth,” said Governor Newsom. “These appointees will bring their unique backgrounds, perspectives, and lived experiences to the ongoing work of ensuring our campuses are places where all belong.”



University of California Board of Regents

Nancy Lee, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the University of California Board of Regents. Lee has been Chief of Staff to the CEO, and Executive Vice President of International Business Operations for The Walt Disney Company since 2022, where she held several roles from 2011 to 2022, including Director, Corporate Strategy, and Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff to the CEO. Lee was President of Aquarius Ventures in 2022. She was an Associate at Goldman Sachs & Co. from 2008 to 2011, at Edwards Angell Palmer & Dodge from 2004 to 2006, at Rackemann Sawyer & Brewster from 2002 to 2004 and at Hale and Dorr LLP from 1999 to 2002. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Chicago, a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center and a Master of Business Administration degree from the MIT Sloan School of Management. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Lee is a Democrat.



Gregory Sarris, of Sonoma, has been appointed to the University of California Board of Regents. Sarris has been Chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria since 1996 and has served as President of the tribe’s Economic Development Board since 2012. Sarris served as the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Endowed Chair in Creative Writing and Native American Studies with Sonoma State University from 2005 to 2021. He served as a Professor of Creative Writing and Literature at Loyola Marymount University from 2001 to 2005 and as a Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles from 1989 to 2001. Sarris earned a Doctor of Education degree in Modern Thought and Literature and a Master of Arts degree in Creative Writing from Stanford University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sarris is a Democrat.



California State University Board of Trustees

Darlene Yee-Melichar, of San Mateo, has been appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees. Yee-Melichar has served as a Professor at San Francisco State University since 1990. She was an Associate Professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch from 1988 to 1990 and an Assistant Professor at York College, City University of New York from 1985 to 1988. She was a visiting Assistant Professor at Teachers College, Columbia University from 1983 to 1985 and an Assistant Director at Barnard College, Columbia University from 1980 to 1983. Yee-Melichar earned a Master of Science degree in Gerontology from the College of New Rochelle and a Master of Science degree and Doctor of Education degree in Health Education from Teachers College, Columbia University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Yee-Melichar is registered without party preference.



Jonathan Molina Mancio, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees. Molina Mancio served as Vice President of Finance for the California State Student Association from 2022 to 2023. He was President and CEO of Associated Students, Incorporated at California State University, Dominguez Hills from 2021 to 2022. Molina Mancio participated in the Law Enforcement Explorer Program with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2021. He was Vice President of Academic Affairs, as well as a Peer Mentor and Student Assistant, at California State University, Dominguez Hills from 2019 to 2021. Molina Mancio earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from California State University, Dominguez Hills. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Molina Mancio is not registered to vote.



The Governor also announced the following appointments today:



Jonathan Porat, of Sacramento, has been appointed State Chief Technology Officer at the California Department of Technology, where he has served as State Chief Technology Innovation Officer since 2022. Porat was an Information Technology Engagement Manager and Federal, State and Local Government Liaison for the City of Seattle from 2018 to 2022. He was a Regulatory Economist at the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy from 2013 to 2018. Porat was a Policy Analyst at the Office of Management and Budget from 2011 to 2013. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Florida and a Master of Public Policy degree in Applied Economics and Regulatory Policy from the George Washington University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,900. Porat is a Democrat.



Tiffany King, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary and Chief Counsel at the California Department of Veterans Affairs, where she has served as Assistant Chief Counsel since 2022. King was Senior Administrative Law Judge in the Office of Administrative Hearings from 2015 to 2022. She was an Administrative Law Judge at the State Personnel Board from 2011 to 2015. King was an Attorney at the Department of Toxic Substances Control from 2008 to 2011. She was an Associate at Bullivant Houser Bailey from 2006 to 2008, at Murphy, Austin, Adams and Schoenfeld LLP from 2004 to 2006 and at Thelen Reid & Priest LLP from 2002 to 2004. King served till the rank of E-4 in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 1996. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from California State University, Sacramento and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,216. King is a Democrat.

Shannon O’Rourke, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety at the California Natural Resources Agency. O’Rourke has been an Administrative Law Judge at the California Public Utilities Commission since 2022. She was Chief of Staff to President Marybel Batjer at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2020 to 2022 and served in several other positions there, including Supervisor of Customer Generation Programs from 2018 to 2019, Advisor to Commissioner Carla J. Peterman from 2017 to 2018 and Public Utilities Regulatory Analyst from 2012 to 2017. O’Rourke was a Project Manager with Energy Solutions from 2010 to 2012. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree in Energy and Environment from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $185,004. O’ Rourke is a Democrat.

