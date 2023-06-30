BlackRock® Canada Announces Risk Rating Updates for Certain iShares Exchange-Traded Funds

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE:BLK) today announced an update to the investment risk ratings of certain iShares exchange-traded funds (“iShares ETFs”). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this press release have the meaning ascribed to them in the Prospectus.



Risk Rating Updates

BlackRock Canada has updated the investment risk ratings of the iShares ETFs, or class of the iShares ETF, as applicable, listed below, effective on or about June 29, 2023:

iShares ETF Name Ticker Previous Risk

Rating Updated Risk

Rating iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS Low Low to medium iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS Low Low to medium iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF1 XAW Low to Medium Medium iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD Low to Medium Medium iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT Low to Medium Medium iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT Low to Medium Medium iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO Medium to High Medium iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW Medium Medium to High iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD Medium Medium to High iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI Medium Medium to High iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC Medium Medium to High iShares India Index ETF XID High Medium to High iShares China Index ETF XCH Medium to High High iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT Medium to High High

A copy of the standardized risk classification methodology used by BlackRock Canada to identify the investment risk levels of the iShares ETFs is available on request, at no cost, by calling us at 1-866-474-2737, by emailing iSharesCanada_inquiries@blackrock.com, or by writing to BlackRock Canada at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1.

1 The investment risk rating change only applies to the CAD Units and not the USD Units of the iShares ETF.