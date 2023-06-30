Construction Starts On A New Francophone School In Regina

CANADA, June 30 - Released on June 29, 2023

Construction is officially underway on a new Prekindergarten to Grade 6 francophone elementary school that will be built in Regina's north end.

"The Ministry of Education is dedicated to strengthening French language and culture in Saskatchewan by improving access to French language education," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "The new francophone school also demonstrates Saskatchewan's commitment to the official languages on a provincial and pan-Canadian level."

The anticipated opening date of the new school is January 2025.

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing approximately $23.5 million into this new school. The new school is part of a six-year capital plan between the Ministry of Education and the Conseil scolaire fransaskois (CSF) which includes a commitment to build three new francophone schools in the province. Regina is the first school to officially break ground with Saskatoon and Prince Albert schools currently in the pre-design phases.

The new school will be an estimated area of 3,547 square metres, which is two-and-a-half times as big as a hockey rink and is designed to accommodate up to 325 students. The new school will see 38 child care centre spaces relocated from Ecole du parc and an expansion of an additional 13 spaces for a total of 51 spaces in the new school.

The Government of Canada will also contribute $3.9 million toward approximately 800 square metres of shared and dedicated community cultural and event space as part of the new school facility. The building contract was awarded to Quorex Construction from Regina.

"We have been waiting for this school for many years in Regina," Conseil Scolaire Fransaskois Chair Alpha Barry said. "Needless to say, we are very pleased that the project is finally underway. It will benefit our families and our community in so many ways."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.4 billion toward school infrastructure projects. These projects include 60 new schools and 30 major renovation projects with an additional five projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

