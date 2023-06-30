Saskatchewan's Agriculture Biotechnology Sector Benefits From $9.5 Million Funding Over The Next Five Years

CANADA, June 30 - Released on June 29, 2023

Today, Parliamentary Secretary Francis Drouin, on behalf of federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau, and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit announced a funding agreement with Ag-West Bio provided under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal-provincial-territorial initiative. Ag-West Bio will receive $9.5 million over the next five years to advance their work in the province's agriculture biotechnology sector. “Investing in research and biotechnology drives sustainable growth for Canadian producers and industry,” said Drouin. “Now more than ever, farmers need access to cutting-edge technology and innovation to be competitive and successful, and Ag-West Bio’s work is an important step to ensure Saskatchewan’s biotech network continues to thrive so producers can see benefits down the line.”

"Ag-West Bio is a key organization that connects businesses, entrepreneurs and scientists so that we advance research into the hands of producers and industry," Marit said. "This investment continues to illustrate government's priority toward agriculture research and the benefits it brings to the province."

Ag-West Bio will use the funding to support its new 2023-28 strategic plan. The four main objectives of this plan include direct support to innovative companies on the path to commercialization, creating connections and growing the ecosystem, promoting agriculture biosciences and developing a high-performing team.

Investing in Ag-West Bio supports the growth of innovation ag, food and bioscience businesses. The ecosystem Ag-West Bio nurtures connects government, industry, scientists and entrepreneurs. Connections like these allow each group to learn and grow from one another to build a strong agriculture sector.

"Nurturing innovation in the bioscience sector takes care, patience and the vision to play the long game," Ag-West Bio President and CEO Karen Churchill said. "This continued funding shows that the governments see the value of our long-term efforts. This support allows us to focus on helping early-stage companies - Saskatchewan's future success stories."

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3.5 billion investment by Canada's federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada's agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

