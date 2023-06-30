Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,049 in the last 365 days.

Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee Tables Fair Deal for Teachers

CANADA, June 30 - Released on June 29, 2023

Today, the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC), comprised of representatives from the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association, proposed a new collective agreement that offers a 7.0 per cent increase in compensation to teachers over a three-year contract. 

This proposal includes the following salary increases to teachers:

Year 1 - 2023

  • 3.0 per cent salary increase 

Year 2 - 2024

  • 2.0 per cent salary increase 

Year 3 - 2025

  • 2.0 per cent salary increase

"Our government recognizes the important work of teachers in our province and the dedication they show to Saskatchewan students," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "Our offer ensures that wages and benefits for Saskatchewan teachers remain above the western Canadian average."

The GTBC's proposed offer of 7.0 per cent over three years is a fair deal that recognizes the important work of Saskatchewan teachers. Saskatchewan teachers earn salaries above the average for teachers in western Canada, all while maintaining very competitive benefits including pension plan contributions, medical and dental plans and sick leave provisions.

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires in August 2023. The GTBC will continue to bargain in good faith with the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation to reach a fair deal that benefits teachers and students.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Chelsey Balaski
Education
Regina
Phone: 306-787-1414
Email: chelsey.balaski@gov.sk.ca
Cell: 306-527-7273

You just read:

Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee Tables Fair Deal for Teachers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more