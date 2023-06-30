Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee Tables Fair Deal for Teachers

CANADA, June 30 - Released on June 29, 2023

Today, the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC), comprised of representatives from the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association, proposed a new collective agreement that offers a 7.0 per cent increase in compensation to teachers over a three-year contract.

This proposal includes the following salary increases to teachers:

Year 1 - 2023

3.0 per cent salary increase

Year 2 - 2024

2.0 per cent salary increase

Year 3 - 2025

2.0 per cent salary increase

"Our government recognizes the important work of teachers in our province and the dedication they show to Saskatchewan students," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "Our offer ensures that wages and benefits for Saskatchewan teachers remain above the western Canadian average."

The GTBC's proposed offer of 7.0 per cent over three years is a fair deal that recognizes the important work of Saskatchewan teachers. Saskatchewan teachers earn salaries above the average for teachers in western Canada, all while maintaining very competitive benefits including pension plan contributions, medical and dental plans and sick leave provisions.

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires in August 2023. The GTBC will continue to bargain in good faith with the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation to reach a fair deal that benefits teachers and students.

