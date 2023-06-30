Government’s law building session discusses four draft laws

VIETNAM, June 30 - HÀ NỘI – The Government convened its monthly specialised session on law building under the chair of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday.

Cabinet members discussed the proposals on building a law on teachers, the draft amended Law on Archives, a law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Chemicals, and a law amending and supplementing the laws that include regulations on investment and budget to tackle hindrances to public investment projects.

In his opening remarks, PM Chính said that since 2022, the Government has maintained monthly law building sessions during which it has focused on removing institutional obstacles.

He highlighted the increasingly improved law building quality and stronger coordination with the National Assembly (NA) in this regard. Thanks to that, draft laws submitted to the parliament have won high consensus.

However, there remain shortcomings needing to be addressed, including limited resources and personnel for law building, and slow progress at some agencies, he pointed out, asking ministries and heads of sectors to pay more attention to improving law building quality and progress.

At the 15th NA’s sixth session slated for October, the Government will submit nine draft laws to the NA for approval and eight others for debate, including many complex bills.

Draft laws and regulations must be relevant to reality and feasible, remove bottlenecks to facilitate development resources and concentrate on the three growth drivers (investment, consumption, export), step up decentralisation, and increase supervision and examination, the PM added.

Discussing regulations on investment and budget to tackle hindrances to public investment projects, the Cabinet members agreed to create favourable conditions to implement public investment projects, especially infrastructure and transport projects.

Chính assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to clarify the contents related to the construction of road projects, separating ground clearance from investment and construction projects.

Building laws or resolutions requires impact analysis and must be based on legal and practical grounds to remove obstacles, and create favourable conditions for project implementation, he said.

PM Chính asked relevant ministries and agencies to listen to Cabinet members’ feedback to the draft laws and continue to hold workshops, consult with experts, scientists, managers and affected subjects, as well as consult international regulations to complete the draft laws and soon submit to the National Assembly for consideration and approval in order to remove obstacles and accelerate development.

He noted that regulations must be relevant to the practical situation, the country’s conditions and cultural historical traditions as well as respect market, supply, demand and competition laws. — VNS