Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4004007
TROOPER: Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 29th, 2023 at 1715 hours
LOCATION: Hubbardton, VT
VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault
Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Johnathan Jordan
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 29th 2023, at approximately 1715 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Hubbardton. Through investigation, Troopers determined Johnathan Jordan, Age 23 of Hubbardton, committed the offenses of domestic assault and criminal threatening. Jordan was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Jordan was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: June 30, 2023 at 1230