Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4004007

TROOPER: Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 29th, 2023 at 1715 hours

LOCATION: Hubbardton, VT

VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault

Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Johnathan Jordan

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 29th 2023, at approximately 1715 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Hubbardton. Through investigation, Troopers determined Johnathan Jordan, Age 23 of Hubbardton, committed the offenses of domestic assault and criminal threatening. Jordan was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Jordan was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: June 30, 2023 at 1230