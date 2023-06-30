St. Johnsbury / VCOR / Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A4004801
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#:802-748-3111
DATE/TIME:06/29/2023 at 1844
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mt Pisgah Rd / New Boston Rd, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Christopher Briggs
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police conducted a routine traffic stop on Mt. Pisgah Rd in St. Johnsbury. During the stop it was determined that the operator, Christopher Briggs of St. Johnsbury, had a criminally suspended license and was in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Briggs was taken into custody without incident, and was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/21/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: St. Johnsbury
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.