St. Johnsbury / VCOR / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A4004801

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#:802-748-3111

DATE/TIME:06/29/2023 at 1844

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mt Pisgah Rd / New Boston Rd, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Christopher Briggs

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police conducted a routine traffic stop on Mt. Pisgah Rd in St. Johnsbury. During the stop it was determined that the operator, Christopher Briggs of St. Johnsbury, had a criminally suspended license and was in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Briggs was taken into custody without incident, and was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/21/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: St. Johnsbury

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.