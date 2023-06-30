Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / VCOR / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A4004801

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION:   St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#:802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:06/29/2023 at 1844

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mt Pisgah Rd / New Boston Rd, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Briggs                                         

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police conducted a routine traffic stop on Mt. Pisgah Rd in St. Johnsbury. During the stop it was determined that the operator, Christopher Briggs of St. Johnsbury, had a criminally suspended license and was in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Briggs was taken into custody without incident, and was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  08/21/2023 at 0830 hours         

COURT: St. Johnsbury

LODGED - LOCATION:   No  

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

