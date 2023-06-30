Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 6.29.23

Published:
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 119 by the Committee on Budget – Medi-Cal: managed care organization provider tax.
- AB 467 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Domestic violence: restraining orders.
- AB 497 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Special education: braille instructional aide: notice of teacher credentialing programs.
- AB 536 by Assemblymember Lori Wilson (D-Fairfield) – Bay Area Air Quality Management Advisory Council: compensation.
- AB 750 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Menace to public health: closure by law enforcement.
- AB 751 by Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-San Fernando Valley) – Elder abuse.
- AB 759 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Sanitary districts.
- AB 878 by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) – Business filings: fictitious business names.
- AB 1130 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Substance use disorder.
- AB 1165 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Pupil discipline: racist bullying, harassment, or intimidation: restorative justice practice.
- AB 1173 by Assemblymember Tri Ta (R-Westminster) – College and career fairs.
- AB 1467 by Assemblymember Juan Alanis (R-Modesto) – Nevaeh Youth Sports Safety Act.
- AB 1753 by the Committee on Local Government – Local government: reorganization.
- SB 25 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Declaration of candidacy: notary.
- SB 329 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Cities: city council members: compensation.
- SB 522 by Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks) – Uniform Fiduciary Income and Principal Act.
- SB 564 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Sheriffs and marshals: fees.
- SB 878 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Validations.
- SB 879 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Validations.
- SB 880 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Validations.
For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.
###