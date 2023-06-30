Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market set to worth US$ 1,492.3 million by the year 2033 end at a CAGR of 12.3% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) is playing a pivotal role in driving the demand for cabin air quality sensors. By 2033, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market, capturing the largest market share.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insight, the global automotive cabin air quality sensors market is likely to reach US$ 1,492.3 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 12.3%. This is a considerable increase from its projected value of US$ 467.8 million in 2023.



The growing trend of urbanization and improving economic conditions in emerging regions has resulted in an increased number of vehicles on the road. Unfortunately, this has also led to a rise in vehicular emissions, including harmful substances like hydrogen and carbon monoxide. These volatile organic compounds have contributed significantly to climate change. This has prompted regulatory agencies to implement stricter measures.

Automotive manufacturers are placing heightened focus on elevating passenger comfort and wellness. They aim to provide an unparalleled driving experience. Cabin air quality sensors enable the detection of various pollutants, including particulate matter, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and carbon monoxide. These sensors facilitate the implementation of effective air filtration and purification systems. This concerted emphasis on passenger well-being significantly propels the demand for cabin air quality sensors.

Ongoing advancements in sensor technology have contributed to the accessibility of cabin air quality sensors for automotive applications. These advancements are characterized by miniaturization, improved sensitivity, and reduced costs. As a result, cabin air quality sensors have become more readily available and practical for use in vehicles. These technological strides have facilitated the seamless integration of sensors into HVAC systems, air purifiers, and various other components. As a result, cabin air quality sensors have experienced widespread adoption in the automotive industry.

Consumers are becoming increasingly conscientious about the air quality they breathe, especially in enclosed spaces like vehicles. This heightened awareness has translated into growing consumer demand for vehicles equipped with cabin air quality sensors. Individuals prioritize their health and well-being during their daily commutes, and cabin air quality sensors help meet these concerns.

The regulatory landscape is playing a significant role in driving the adoption of cabin air quality sensors. Governments across various regions have imposed stringent emission standards to mitigate the detrimental effects of polluted air. These regulations mandate the use of cabin air filters and the inclusion of cabin air quality sensors in new vehicles. As a result, automotive manufacturers are prioritizing the installation of cabin air quality sensors across different markets.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The automotive cabin air quality sensors industry in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4 % through 2033.

through 2033. The United States held a 21.6% share of the global automotive cabin air quality sensors industry in 2022.

With a CAGR of 13.5 % over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the automotive cabin air quality sensors industry.

over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the automotive cabin air quality sensors industry. In 2022, Japan had an 8.5 % share of the automotive cabin air quality sensors industry.

share of the automotive cabin air quality sensors industry. China's automotive cabin air quality sensors industry is expected to flourish speedily, registering a CAGR of 14.0 % over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Germany accounted for 7.9% of the global automotive cabin air quality sensors industry in 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

In the ever-evolving landscape of automotive cabin air quality sensors, leading players are ardently dedicated to pushing the boundaries of sensor technology. The goal is to enhance air quality inside vehicles. These players strive to improve sensor accuracy, durability, and sensitivity. Research and development efforts are underway to integrate real-time monitoring and air purification systems. Smart connectivity options are also being explored. Collaboration with automotive manufacturers is vital to ensure seamless sensor integration. Ultimately, the well-being and comfort of passengers remain paramount in these endeavors.

Major Players are:

Amphenol Corporation

Sensirion AG Switzerland

Paragon AG

Valeo

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

ams AG

OMRON Corporation

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Prodrive Technologies

UST Umweltsensortechnik GmbH

Chemisense Inc

Others



Recent Developments:

In a significant breakthrough, Sensirion unveiled its latest development in June 2023. It has successfully integrated its cutting-edge air quality sensors with the prestigious RESET Air Standard. This remarkable integration serves a vital purpose by streamlining the accreditation procedure for indoor air quality monitors.

Figaro Engineering Inc. introduced the FECS series in May 2021. This groundbreaking series showcases three-electrode electrochemical gas sensors. Not only do these sensors exhibit extraordinary resilience to interference gases, but they also boast an innovative leak-proof design.

Key Segmentation of the Market:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel Type:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia and the Pacific

Middle East and Africa

