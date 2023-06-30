Market Analysis on Pectinase market, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate market andTaxifolin market forecasted till 2030

Executive Summary:

Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate is a surfactant derived from coconut oil widely used in personal care and cosmetic products. The global sodium methyl cocoyl taurate market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.45% during the forecast period (2021-2026) owing to increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene and rising demand for natural and organic products. The market size for sodium methyl cocoyl taurate was valued at USD 22.00 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 46.00 million by 2030. Asia-Pacific is the leading region in terms of market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The global sodium methyl cocoyl taurate market is highly competitive, with companies such as Croda, Toho Chemical Industry, Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals, Clariant, Delta, Galaxy, Zschimmer & Schwarz, Taiwan NJC, Innospec, Shanghai Oli Enterprises, Solvay, and Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology among the leading players.

In terms of sales revenue, Croda reported revenue of $1.3 billion in 2019, Solvay reported revenue of $10.2 billion in 2020, and Clariant reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2020.

Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate is an anionic surfactant that is commonly used in personal care products such as shampoos, body washes, facial cleansers, and hand soaps. It is derived from coconut oil and is an effective cleansing agent that produces a rich lather. Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate is available in two forms - powder and liquid/paste. The powder form is easier to handle, store and transport. It also has a longer shelf life and is less prone to contamination. The liquid/paste form, on the other hand, is easier to incorporate into formulations, as it is already in a pre-dissolved state.

Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate is a mild and gentle surfactant that is commonly used in personal care products such as shower gels, shampoos, and facial cleansers. It is also used in other applications such as body washes, hand soaps, and shaving creams. In all of these applications, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate acts as a foaming agent and a cleansing agent, effectively removing dirt and oil from the skin and hair without causing irritation or drying.

It is expected that the Asia Pacific region will dominate the Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate market in the upcoming years. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing demand for personal care products and rising disposable income in emerging economies such as China and India.

The market share percentage valuation for Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be around 45% by 2025. Europe and North America are also significant regions in the Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate market, with estimated market share percentages of 28% and 19%, respectively.

In Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions, the market share percentage valuation for Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate is expected to be around 5% and 3%, respectively, by 2025.

Executive Summary:

The Pectinase market research reports indicate that the market is projected to grow at a steady pace due to increasing demand from the food and beverage industry. Pectinase is an enzyme that is used to breakdown pectin in fruits and vegetables, which enhances the yield and quality of food products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest market share due to the high consumption of fruits and vegetables in this region. The market size of the Pectinase market is estimated to reach USD 449.30 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period.

Pectinase enzymes are widely used in numerous industries like food and beverages, textile, wine industry, and paper & pulp, among others. The pectinase market is highly competitive with a few players dominating the market. The leading companies in the global pectinase market are Novozymes, DuPont, DSM, AB Enzymes, Shandong Longda, VTR Bio-Tech, Vland Biotech, Advanced Enzymes, Enartis, CJ Youtell, Sukahan Bio-Technology, Doing-Higher, Antozyme Biotech, and Creative Enzymes.

The above-listed companies use pectinase enzymes for various applications and help grow the pectinase market. For example, Novozymes reported sales of DKK 14.3 billion in 2020, with enzymes for the food and beverage industry accounting for 43% of its total revenue. DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences segment generated sales of $6.3 billion in 2020, with enzymes accounting for a significant portion of its revenue. AB Enzymes reported sales of €103 million in 2020, with food and feed enzymes accounting for 75% of its total revenue.

Pectinase is an important enzyme used in various industries like food, beverage, pulp, and paper, etc. There are different types of pectinase categorized based on the substrate specificity, cleavage pattern, and mode of action. The four types of pectinase enzymes are Protopectinases, Polygalacturonases, Pectin lyases, and Pectinesterase. Protopectinases act on Protopectin to convert it into water-soluble pectin. Polygalacturonases degrades pectins, primarily homogalacturonan. Pectin lyases hydrolyze the glycosidic bond between galacturonic acids present in pectin molecules, and Pectinesterase cleaves the ester bond present in pectin molecules.

Pectinase is an enzyme used in various industries for its ability to break down pectin, a polysaccharide found in plant cell walls. In the food and juice industry, pectinase is used to improve the clarity and shelf-life of fruit juices and canned fruits. In the feed industry, it is used to improve the digestibility of animal feed. In wine-making, pectinase is added to decrease the viscosity of grape juice and improve the clarity of the wine. In the textile industry, pectinase is used to remove impurities and improve fabric quality. In the biomass industry, it is used for the production of biofuels and bio-based chemicals.

The regions that are expected to dominate the Pectinase market are Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the high demand for processed food products and increasing use of natural food ingredients in the region. The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Pectinase due to the increasing use of enzymes in various industries such as food and beverages, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.

The market share percent valuation for the Pectinase market is expected to be around 40% in Europe and around 35% in Asia Pacific. North America is also expected to hold a significant share of the market, accounting for around 20% of the total market share. The remaining share of the market is expected to be held by other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Overall, the global Pectinase market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years due to the increasing use of enzymes in various industries and the growing demand for natural food ingredients.

Executive Summary:

The Taxifolin market research reports indicate that the market is expected to witness considerable growth due to the rising demand for natural antioxidants and the increasing utilization of Taxifolin in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is a key factor driving the market growth, as Taxifolin is known for its potential medicinal properties. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market in terms of demand and revenue generation. The market size for Taxifolin is forecasted to reach USD 215.00 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period.

Taxifolin Market is highly competitive, with several key players operating in the market. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years due to the increasing demand for natural antioxidants and the growing awareness about the health benefits of taxifolin. Some of the leading companies operating in the Taxifolin Market include: JW Health Products, Kingherbs Ltd, Cayman Chemical, Ametis JSC, Abcam plc, Adooq Bioscience, ROBIOS, Creative Enzymes, Sigma-Aldrich, BOC Sciences, Linjiang Jianwei Biotech Co. Ltd, Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co., Ltd.

These companies use Taxifolin Market to grow their revenue by providing high-quality taxifolin extracts, supplements, and other natural ingredients to their customers. Some of the above-listed companies' sales revenue figures are:

- Cayman Chemical: USD 190 million (estimated)

- Sigma-Aldrich: USD 3.2 billion (in 2014)

- Abcam plc: GBP 260 million (in 2020)

Taxifolin is a natural flavonoid that is extracted from various plants, including conifers and beans. It is widely used in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Taxifolin is available in two forms - purity <95% and purity >95%.

Purity <95% taxifolin is often used in the food and beverage industry as a natural food additive and flavoring agent. It is also used in the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture drugs for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other health conditions. On the other hand, purity >95% taxifolin is commonly used in the cosmetic industry as an ingredient in skin care products due to its anti-aging properties.

Taxifolin, also known as dihydroquercetin, is a flavonoid found in various plant sources that exhibit numerous biological properties, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer activities. Taxifolin is widely used in various industries, including food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, agriculture, and others. In the food and beverage industry, it acts as a natural preservative and helps to prevent food spoilage. It is also used to enhance the flavor and color of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. In healthcare, it is used for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, while in cosmetics, it acts as a skin brightening agent. In agriculture, it helps to protect plants from various diseases and pests.

Taxifolin is a flavonoid found in a variety of plants and has been gaining popularity due to its potential health benefits. The North American and European regions are expected to dominate the growth of the taxifolin market owing to its increasing use in the functional food industry and food supplements. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, is anticipated to witness significant growth in the taxifolin market owing to increasing consumer awareness towards healthy lifestyle and preference for natural ingredients in traditional medicines. Additionally, the United States is also expected to show substantial growth due to the increasing demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements. Overall, the taxifolin market is expected to witness significant growth globally in the upcoming years.

