HSEO MEDIA RELEASE: ANNUAL HAWAI‘I GREEN BUSINESS AWARDS PROGRAM HONORS HAWAI‘I BUSINESSES AND EVENTS FOR GREEN PRACTICES

HONOLULU, HI — The Hawai‘i Green Business Program (HGBP) recognized its largest-ever cohort of Hawai‘i businesses and events today for their energy efficiency and sustainable business practices.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., praised awardees for their demonstrated commitment to conserving energy and water, reducing waste, and protecting Hawai‘i’s environment. “Sustainable use of Hawaiʻi’s water and energy is essential to our way of life, and clean water, energy and tourism are crucial for our economy,” said Governor Green. “When each of us makes a deliberate, meaningful effort to conserve water and energy, the impact we all have on these precious resources is minimized. That is why we are happy to recognize the awardees today, for doing the right thing on behalf of our environment, our land, our water, our people and our state.”

The 37 awardees representing five islands were recognized during the annual HGBP awards ceremony in the Governor’s Ceremonial Room in the State Capitol and livestreamed on HSEO’s Facebook page. The ceremony was hosted by the Hawai‘i State Energy Office, the Hawai‘i State Department of Health, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, and the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

“It takes a lot of energy to run a business – figuratively and literally,” said Hawai‘i Chief Energy Officer, Mark B. Glick. “Using energy efficiently helps us to make the most of our finite natural resources, which benefits everyone who lives, works, visits, and loves Hawai‘i.”

The honorees of this year’s Hawai‘i Green Business Program Awards are:

Green Office Awardees:

Hawai‘i Energy

Honeywell

Pacific lslands Institute

Green Event Awardees:

2022 Sony Open

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

2022 Hawai ʻ i Build and Buy Green Conference and Site Tours

Mason Architects Firm Crawl

C&C Honolulu Biennial Good Neighbor and Environmental Hero Awards

HTA Tourism Conference 2022

10 Entry Level Program Awardees:

Magic’s Beach Grill

Journey’s Café

Hilo Coffee Mill

Abundant Life

Koana

Kōkeʻe Lodge

Mama Bear’s Kitchen

Fête

Blondie’s Vegan Kitchen

Pier 9 by Sam Choy

Molokaʻi Homestead Farmers Alliance – Community Resource Fair

Green Hotels, Resorts and Venue Awardees:

The Cliffs at Princeville

The Kahala Hotel & Resort

Hilton Grand Vacations Club Kings’ Land Waikoloa

The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas

The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas

Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club

Prince Waik ī k ī

Mauna Kea Resort, Autograph Collection

The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort

Hyatt Centric Waik ī k ī Beach

Marriott Ko Olina Beach Club

Sheraton Princess Ka ʻ iulani

Sheraton Waik ī k ī

Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa

The Royal Hawaiian Hotel and Resort, A Luxury Collection Resort

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

Hawai‘i Convention Center

The HGBP, created by the Hawai‘i State Energy Office and the Department of Health in 2002, provides technical assistance to businesses, government agencies and nonprofits seeking to operate in a more environmentally and socially responsible manner.

The businesses and events honored at this year’s HGBP awards ceremony undertook a wide array of innovative measures, such as installing renewable energy, high-efficiency cooling, lighting, and water fixtures, and by limiting waste to landfills.

For more information on the Hawai‘i Green Business Program and how to join the upcoming 2023 cohort, visit greenbusiness.hawaii.gov.

