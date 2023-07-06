GetOurData Announced as Winner in Tableau's 2023 Developer Hackathon
Selected from 436 participants vying to extend the capabilities of Tableau, the world’s leading business intelligence platform. Read any API like a database.
GetOurData saves me 5 to 10 hours a week of manual, tedious CSV export-imports and my data is always fresh. Now I focus my time on analysis and insight, not data prep. Death to the CSV!”BOSTON, MA, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Analyzing data from databases is easy with tools like Tableau, but getting data from the APIs of all the Software-as-a-Service tools that are proliferating in most organizations is surprisingly hard. There are more than 35,000 non-private APIs in existence and growing fast. Yet, APIs and BI tools simply don’t play well together. Getting at data trapped behind APIs is so hard that most analysts revert to a tried and true method from the 1970s: export one or more CSVs from each software tool, clean and manipulate those files manually in Excel, import the tabular data into Tableau, then build out the relationships needed to join the data back together before finally getting down to the real business of building their analytics. While SaaS tools, APIs and the Cloud are revolutionizing business in so many ways, when it comes to the data visualization and reporting that every organization must do to survive, we have literally gone backwards by several decades.
— Jeremy Willes
The Tableau Hackathon:
The HALitics team, creators of GetOurData, have been long-time Tableau enthusiasts. In a world where more and more data is moving to the cloud, their vision is simple: make it possible to “Read Any API Like a Database”. The objective during the three weeks of the Tableau Hackathon was two-fold: First, to create a single connector, installed natively in Tableau that gives the data analyst point-and-click access to over 225 accounting, CRM, eCommerce, HRIS and Payroll APIs. Second, to deliver that data in analytics-ready form directly into a native Tableau extract.
The winning GetOurData entry enhances the Tableau experience by:
1. Establishing secure API data connections from within Tableau, leveraging Tableau’s new v3 web data connector framework.
2. Automatically handling all the technical complexities of working with APIs, including API authentication, querying, pagination, data extraction and finally transformation of JSON data into the rows, columns and tables that BI and reporting tools can understand.
3. Converting the resulting tabular data into Tableau’s native hyper extract format, leveraging Tableau’s Hyper API.
4. Pre-building keys and table relationships to eliminate the analyst’s time-consuming data modeling step entirely. This allows analysts to go directly analyzing and deriving insight from their data with no time wasted on data extraction, data preparation or data modeling.
The technology utilized during the Hackathon contest includes Javascript, HTML, Python, AWS, S3, Tableau WDC 3.0, Tableau Hyper API, Tableau REST API, Tableau Desktop, and Tableau Cloud.
Tableau’s recognition of GetOurData as a Hackathon winner is a testament to GetOurData’s unwavering commitment to empowering data analysts to do even more with their data.
About GetOurData:
If you have tried to get data from a Software-as-a-Service tool or from behind an API you share our pain, and that felt by millions of data professionals. We connect to over 225 accounting, CRM, eCommerce, HRIS and payroll APIs (with more coming soon) and handle all that technical API mumbo jumbo. We convert impenetrable JSON responses into something BI and reporting tools understand: rows, columns, tables. Our mission is to “Read Any API Like a Database” to make analyzing data from APIs as easy as from a database! For more information and a 30-day free trial, please visit http://go.getourdata.com/press
About HALitics:
HALitics is the creator of GetOurData. We are a technology and services platform designed to accelerate digital transformation in middle-market organizations. We deploy next-gen data warehouse automation, pre-built BI-as-a-Service solutions, no-code rapid application development, process automation, and a machine learning environment to generate great results fast. For more information, please visit www.halitics.com
About Tableau:
Tableau, a division of Salesforce.com, helps people see and understand data. Tableau offers visual analytics with powerful AI, data management and collaboration. From individuals to organizations of all sizes, customers around the world love using Tableau’s advanced analytics to fuel impactful, data-driven decisions. For more information, please visit www.tableau.com
