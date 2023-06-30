TYRA HODGE TRIGGERS HER ENTIRE LIFE STORY TO THE WORLD WITH A BEST SELLING BOOK
Dr. Tyra Hodge's inspiring life story has done rounds on social media across the globe and inspired thousands.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned educator, national speaker and author Dr. Tyra Hodge has now announced her latest book release titled, A Rewritten Story: Survival, Strip Clubs, and Salvation. As a raw, brave and emotionally charged biography, the new book aims to inspire the masses and help them overcome any limiting blocks in life. Out of all the recent book releases in 2023, Dr. Hodge's biography has earned Amazon's '#1 New Release' title in the ‘Biographies of Educators' category.
Prior to the success of A Rewritten Story, Dr. Hodge’s inspiring life story went viral on media outlets across the globe. When she earned her Doctorate in Education and spoke about her life on the streets that she has now left behind, Dr. Hodge received love and support from all over the world. Her biography has been deemed one of the most poignant new book releases and has already gained acclaim from industry peers and readers online.
A public representative for Dr. Tyra Hodge made an official press statement, "Dr. Hodge's story of overcoming her struggles is truly inspirational, as many women in America find themselves in the same predicaments as Dr. Hodge once did. Among the many new book releases this week, Dr. Hodge's biography has garnered lots of attention and praise for how bravely she has told her story, and how she is inspiring women to rise above and reach their full potential."
The representative further added, "As a passionate educator to educators, nationally renowned speaker and noteworthy author, Dr. Hodge proactively aims to uplift struggling American women and give them the inspiration to grow and succeed in all fields of life."
In addition to solidifying its top spot among Amazon books new releases, A Rewritten Story is also being adapted for the big screen. More info about the film adaptation will be announced in the near future.
More details about A Rewritten Story can be viewed at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BYRHPY4X.
For more information's about book signing, kindly visit this website: https://fb.me/e/ybskjtl6
For more information's about Hodge publishing, visit link: https://tyrahodge.com/
Tyra Hodge
Hodge Publishing
info@hodgepublishing.com