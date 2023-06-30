Getting Families Outside for the Summer: Valley Deck & Patio Sponsors Catonsville’s Frederick Road Friday Concert Series
ELLICOTT CITY, MD, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The outdoor living experts at Valley Deck & Patio are excited to sponsor the Catonsville Frederick Road Friday concert series to inspire more families and friends to connect outside this summer. Valley Deck & Patio is committed to encouraging families to recharge, reconnect, and rekindle relationships night after night outside. This sponsorship shows that commitment to bringing the community closer together outdoors.
The Greater Catonsville Chamber of Commerce puts on the Catonsville Frederick Road Friday concert series. Various local bands will take to the stage every Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. throughout June, July, and August. Before the shows, residents are encouraged to get carryout from their favorite local restaurant and bring it to a spot in front of the stage at 15 Mellor Avenue. During the family-friendly shows, children can dance together front and center. Families can share blankets with friends for an outdoor picnic or bring their chairs to sit and enjoy music on the cool summer nights.
“We are proud to sponsor the Frederick Road Friday Concert series because it perfectly aligns with our mission to encourage people to get outside and to support local businesses in the process,” said Daniel Bougher, President of Valley Deck & Patio. “With how busy modern families are, running from work to school and kid’s activities, this concert series offers an important reminder to slow down and enjoy the simple things in life again.”
As more families experience the relaxation and renewal of getting outside and slowing down, Valley Deck & Patio hopes that they extend that same routine to their families beyond Friday summer nights through more time spent in the comfort of their backyard. In the meantime, families are encouraged to check the concert schedule on the Greater Catonsville Chamber of Commerce website.
About Valley Deck & Patio
Valley Deck & Patio is a full-service landscape design and construction company that creates beautiful outdoor spaces for connection between family and friends. This team combines their passion for functional and aesthetically pleasing landscapes with high-quality materials. Their work results in long-lasting, high-value areas where families can recharge, reconnect, and renew their relationships outside. MHIC # 134277
